Most high school football teams are three games into the 2023 season and the East Texas squads are putting up outstanding team and individual performances.
The Tyler Morning Telegraph Players of the Week for Week Three of the high school football season include: Offense — Bishop Gorman wide receiver David Phillips; Defense — Troup defensive end Chris Calley; Special Teams — Tyler’s Zachuan Williams; and Offensive Line of the Week — Van Vandals.
Previous winners were: Week 1: Offense — Chapel Hill quarterback Demetrius Brisbon; Defense — Tyler linebacker D’Canaan Sueing; Special Teams — Troup’s Bryce Wallum; and Offensive Line of the Week — Chapel Hill Bulldogs; and Week 2: Offense — Brownsboro quarterback Adam Thompson; Defense — Tyler defensive back Jeremiah Taylor; Special Teams — Kilgore’s Leo Yzaguirre; and Offensive Line of the Week — Troup Tigers.
To nominate someone for the Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, along with Offensive Line, please email sports@tylerpaper.com by noon Monday. Please also include a head shot/photograph of the player.
OFFENSE
Phillips was a key player in helping the Crusaders earn a 34-6 win over Loop 323 rival All Saints on Friday at McCallum Stadium on the Bishop Gorman campus.
It was also the first career victory for new Gorman coach Edward Burns.
The junior hauled in seven catches for 201 yards and two touchdowns for the Cru (1-1). He also rushed for 53 yards on two carries.
Phillips and his Crusaders teammates return to play on Friday, traveling to Dallas to meet Bishop Dunne (1-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
DEFENSE
The Troup Tigers pitched a shutout on Friday night, traveling to Buffalo to blank the Bison 41-0 at Buffalo Bison Stadium.
A number of Tigers defenders played outstanding as Troup improves to 3-0 on the season.
Senior defensive end Chris Calley grabbed the defensive honor with 14 tackles, including three tackles for loss.
Calley and his teammates return to play on Friday, hosting Omaha Paul Pewitt at Tiger Stadium in Troup. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Not only did Williams play well in the secondary, the Lions’ senior blocked two extra point tries that stalled the momentum of Mesquite Horn.
The two special teams play helped his Tyler squad to a 27-12 win over Jaguars on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Lions are 3-0 on the season and open District 7-5A Division I play on Friday, traveling to Mesquite to meet the North Mesquite Stallions (1-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
OFFENSIVE LINE
The Van line helped the Vandals to a 42-37 win over rival Lindale on Friday at Eagle Stadium in Lindale.
The Vandals (2-1) totaled 508 yards of offense, of which 340 was rushing and 168 passing.
Van’s line includes center Justus Anderson, guards Ace Bostick and Trae Derrick, tackles Jose Suarez and Cooper Hullum, tight end Joe Ruiz and H-back Colton Grier.
The Vandals on Friday, hosting Paris (1-2) on Mal Fowler Field at Van Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
