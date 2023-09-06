Bishop Gorman head boys basketball coach Kevin Murray has been selected to help coach at team at the NBA G League open tryout Saturday at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano.
Murray was contacted by Jonathon Gryniewicz, who is the director of basketball operations for the Texas Legends — the G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks — and Juwan Brown, who works in player development for the Texas Legends.
“I’m looking at this as an opportunity to serve, connect and develop as a coach,” Murray said.
Murray has a background in skills development in East Texas and in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. At Gorman, he was named the 2019 Tyler Morning Telegraph All-East Texas Coach of the Year when he led the Crusaders to the TAPPS State Tournament.
The local tryout offers participants the opportunity to showcase their talents in front of Legends coaches, front office staff, President of Operations Spud Webb and General Manager Del Harris. The number of participants will be limited and all must meet NBA G league requirements. Players from the tryout will be competing for an invitation to the Legends’ training camp in November.
This will be one of many tryouts NBA G League teams will hold in September and October. For more information, visit gleague.nba.com/local-tryouts-2023.