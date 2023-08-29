Wins over Kilgore and Gilmer in Week 1 bumped Carthage and Chapel Hill up a spot in the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15.
Carthage (1-0), which took a 30-27 victory over previous No. 7 Kilgore, moved to No. 1 in the 6A/5A/4A poll with nine first-place votes and 217 points.
Chapel Hill (1-0) opened the season with a 71-53 win over previous No. 4 Gilmer. The Bulldogs are No. 2 in 6A/5A/4A with three first-place votes and 209 points.
Despite a 23-21 loss to McKinney, Longview received three first-place votes and 198 points to drop from No. 1 to No. 3.
Pleasant Grove and Texas High rounded out the top five.
Tyler and Van entered the rankings at No. 11 and 14 in 6A/5A/4A after opening wins, and Tyler Legacy and Hallsville dropped out.
The top four in 3A/2A/TAPPS remained the same as Timpson, Malakoff, Daingerfield and Winnsboro all kept their spots. Timpson received 14 first-place votes and 224 points. Malakoff grabbed the other first-place vote.
Mount Vernon (1-0) moved up from No. 7 to No. 5 after a 41-24 win over Quinlan Ford.
Hooks, Troup and Cooper entered the 3A/2A/TAPPS poll, and Corrigan-Camden, Joaquin and Tatum dropped out.
Notable games this week are Tyler Legacy at No. 11 Tyler; No. 3 Longview at No. 15 Marshall; No. 14 Van at No. 2 Chapel Hill; No. 6 Gilmer at No. 9 Kilgore; Bullard at No. 12 Caddo Mills; Hallsville at Henderson; No. 3 Daingerfield at Tatum; No. 8 Beckville at Joaquin; Arp at Garrison; No. 6 Carlisle at No. 13 Troup; No. 1 Timpson at No. 7 Jefferson; Sabine at No. 10 West Rusk; and No. 11 Hooks at No. 15 Cooper.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Bryce Brauneisen and Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writers Joe Hale and John Krueger, Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show and Bret Swinney of the Northeast Texas Sports Network/NETSN.