There was no change at the top of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 after Week 2 of the high school football season.
The top five in both Class 6A/5A/4A and Class 3A/2A/TAPPS both remained the same.
Carthage, Chapel Hill, Longview, Pleasant Grove and Texas High kept the top five spots in 6A/5A/4A, while Timpson, Malakoff, Daingerfield, Winnsboro and Mount Vernon stayed in the top five slots in 3A/2A/TAPPS.
Carthage received nine first-place votes in 6A/5A/4A. Chapel Hill and Longview each received three first-place votes. Timpson grabbed 13 first-place votes in 3A/2A/TAPPS, and Malakoff received two first-place votes.
Rusk and Bullard, both 2-0, entered the 6A/5A/4A poll at No. 12 and No. 13, respectively. Garrison jumped into the 3A/2A/TAPPS rankings at No. 13 following a 2-0 start.
Notable games this week are Mesquite Horn at No. 9 Tyler, A&M Consolidated at No. 6 Lufkin, No. 7 Kilgore at Pine Tree, Hallsville at Sulphur Springs, No. 15 Van at No. 14 Lindale, San Antonio Cornerstone at No. 1 Carthage, No. 8 Center at North DeSoto (Louisiana), No. 4 Winnsboro at No. 9 Hooks, No. 3 Daingerfield at No. 1 Timpson, No. 2 Malakoff vs. Salado in Waco, No. 14 Harmony at No. 6 Beckville, No. 11 Grace Community at Brook Hill and No. 4 Pleasant Grove vs. Midland Christian Saturday at Prosper.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Bryce Brauneisen and Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writers Joe Hale and John Krueger, Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show and Bret Swinney of the Northeast Texas Sports Network/NETSN.