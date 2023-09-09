PRICE — KJ Yarbrough rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns as Arp scored early and often on their way to a 42-19, rain-shortened victory over Carlisle at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday night.
Arp (2-1) set the tone early when quarterback Frank Smith reeled off a 33-yard run around the right side on fourth-and-1 at the Carlisle 43-yard line which set up a 5-yard scoring run by KJ Yarbrough to give the Tigers an early, 7-0 lead.
Arp found the scoreboard again, midway through the first quarter when Smith ran through a huge hole for a 12-yard touchdown to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead. Arp continued to pour it on late in the first quarter when defensive back Zane Bourque intercepted a pass and returned it 48-yards for a score to give the Tigers a 21-0 lead.
Carlisle (1-2) put together their best drive of the game late in the first quarter when quarterback Fernando Espinoza tossed a 21-yard strike to Clayton Hart. The Indians were then aided by a 15-yard penalty to give them a first down at the Arp 25-yard line, but the drive came up empty as Carlisle turned the ball over on downs.
Arp continued to have their way offensively against Carlisle as the Tigers mounted another scoring drive and it was Yarbrough doing the heavy lifting with a 35-yard run down to the two-yard line. He then capped the drive with a 2-yard score up the middle.
Carlisle began to chip away at a 28-0 deficit as the Indians scored 13 straight points, including a 37-yard touchdown when Trent Eaves hauled in a short pass from Espinoza, then out-ran everyone down the right side for the score to cut the deficit to 28-13 before halftime.
Bad weather rolled in the area and after a lengthy weather delay the temperatures might have cooled things down, but the same could not be said for the Arp offense. The Tigers picked up where they left off in the first half by putting up a couple of quick second-half scores.
Arp pushed the lead to 35-13 when Smith tossed a long pass down the field that hit Bourque in stride for a 56-yard touchdown. Bourque finished the night with 106 yards receiving to go along with his interception return for a score in the first half. The Tigers put the game away for good on their next possession when Yarbrough found daylight around the left edge and sprinted 57-yards for a touchdown to make the score, 42-13.
Carlisle capped the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run by Espinoza late in the third quarter before the game was delayed again by weather. The game was then called for good just after 11 p.m. after another lengthy delay.
Arp plays host to Tenaha on Friday, while Carlisle visits Corsicana Mildred the same night.