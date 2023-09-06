BYU and Utah have a football series dubbed the “Holy War.”
Tyler has its version this week as the four area Christian schools who play football will tangle.
Friday’s games have All Saints (0-2) visiting Bishop Gorman (0-1) in a 7 p.m. kick at McCallum Stadium in Tyler, while Grace Community (2-0) travels to Bullard to meet Brook Hill (1-1) at Herrington Stadium in a 7:30 p.m. kick.
These rivalry games are very intense and entertaining contests.
All Saints-Bishop Gorman
Both clubs are hoping to get in the win column this week.
Acording to the TexasFootball.com and Jerry Forrester of PigskinPrep.com computer rankings, the Crusaders are favored by 18.
But both head coaches are expecting a tough contest.
“I love this series with All Saints; It is a game that is always exciting and as a coach it is one you definitely have circled on your calendar,” Crusaders Coach Edward Burns said.
Drew Starnes, head coach at All Saints, feels the same way.
“It has been a fun series to be a part of,” Starnes said. “We currently hold the Loop 323 trophy due to a forfeit of last year’s game by Gorman.
“Gorman is a talented team that plays hard.”
The Crusaders lead the series 8-3.
Burns said the Trojans will be a challenge.
“I think they are a very well-coached team, with solid players at multiple positions,” Burns noted. “Offensively they have big play potential, defensively they’re fast and fly to the ball every play. They also have a kicker with a strong leg which is a key part of their special teams.”
After dropping a 37-14 decision to Union Grove during the first week of the season, Gorman was off last week.
Burns said the team used the week to work on some things.
“Practice has been very intense and the players have been locked in looking to build off the positives from last game,” Burns said.
The linebacking corp for the Crusaders includes: Sam Kerzee, Kennedy Davis, and Chance Harrison.
The linebackers for the Trojans include: junior Jackson Daniels, junior Hudson Layne, freshman Bruhn Henry, sophomore Sam Walters and junior Sam Jordan.
All Saints is coming off a 45-6 loss to Overton.
“We played hard but need to clean up execution on offense and finish better on defense,” Starnes said.
Next week the teams are back in action — Cumby visits All Saints, 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14; and Bishop Gorman travels to Dallas Bishop Dunne, 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15.
Grace-Brook Hill
Both the Cougars and Guard have two fine teams once again this year.
Grace (62-7 over Wills Point) and Brook Hill (61-12 over Dallas Life Oak Cliff) are coming off two solid wins.
Both coaches expect a closer matchup this week as the Cougars are favored by 4 points according to TexasFootball.com.
“Brook Hill is very solid,” Grace Coach Tim Russell said. “They don’t make mistakes. They are balanced with the running game and the passing game with lots of experience. Having a (Jonah) McCowin at quarterback is always a plus for any team.”
Brook Hill Coach Scott Ryle praised the Cougars as well.
“Grace is a good football team with a good coaching staff,” Ryle said. “It is a good challenge for our team.”
The series is so meaningful for both teams. This will be the 14th meeting with Grace leading the series, 9-4. The Cougars won last year in Tyler, 31-20, while the Guard won 44-7 in 2021 in Bullard.
“It is the big game for both communities, there will be a large crowd with a great atmosphere,” Ryle said.
Russell added, “I am not as familiar with the series as a lot of folks are. I know that they are a very solid program and I feel that we are also a very solid program. Brook Hill being as close to us geographically and being a private school makes it a natural rivalry.”
Russell said his team played “a very solid game” against Wills Point.
“Few penalties or turnovers and winning the special teams were crucial,” Russell said. “We have continued to improve each day.”
Grant Turner scored five touchdowns — three rushing and two receiving — for the Cougars.
Turner scored on runs of 3, 1 and 1 yards. He rushed for 74 yards on 17 carries.
Ryder Welch rushed for 70 yards on five attempts. McCade Stinson added a 10-yard run.
QB Zach Davis connected on 12 of 24 passing attempts for 234 yards and three TDs. Along with his two TD tosses to Turner, he added a 35-yard touchdown pass to Aden Hecht.
Also Turner Thomas returned a fumble for 31 yards and a touchdown. Blake Harmon kicked six extra points and a 43-yard field goal. Gabriel King added a 39-yard field goal, along with two PATs.
Nic Boone had an interception for the Cougars.
Key defenders for GCS include Dylan Taylor and Blake Harmon at inside linebackers and Konnor McCoy, Turner Thomas, and Roman Knight at outside linebacker.
Ryle said the Guard played much better in the 10th Annual American State Bank/Brook Hill Warrior Bowl last week.
Brook Hill broke out to a 34-6 halftime lead against Life Oak Cliff.
Defense came up huge against the Lions as Marlon Rataj (30 yards) and Santtian Del Valle Hernandez (26 yards) each returned interceptions for touchdowns. Also, Luke McNeel returned a fumble 24 yards for a TD. Dylan Ouzts forced a fumble.
Other defenders for the Guard include linebackers Luke Middleton, Samuel Williams, Luke McNeel and Jonna Sarajarvi.
McCown tossed two TD passes to Blake Whitten (33, 20 yards). Braxton Durrett scored on runs of 5 and 16 yards with Tra Watley (1 yard) and Cam Ryle (14 yards) scoring touchdowns.
Next week, Grace returns home to face Lone Oak on Friday, Sept. 15, while Brook Hill visits White Oak the same night.