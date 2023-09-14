BIG SANDY — Big Sandy did something no other team had done against Alba-Golden this season — score a touchdown.
The Wildcats actually scored two touchdowns in the final 7:48. But in the end, they suffered the same fate as the previous three opponents of the Panthers as Alba-Golden moved to 4-0 with a 30-13 victory Thursday night at Wildcat Stadium.
Entering Thursday night’s game, Alba-Golden had allowed no points and 130 total yards through three games while also averaging 55.3 points per contest.
At halftime, that pattern was continuing as the Panthers went into the break with a 24-0 lead, holding the Wildcats to 15 total yards in the first half, including minus-6 on the ground.
Big Sandy had one first down in the first half. It came on a 12-yard run Ka’Myrie Fountain with about 1:45 left in the second quarter.
Alba-Golden got the ball first in the second half, and a 49-yard kick return by Cameron Lennon gave the Panthers favorable field position. The Panthers needed just six plays to go 38 yards as Jake Hallman scored on a 2-yard run to make the score 30-.
Big Sandy got two first downs on its lone drive of the third quarter and got past the 50-yard line but was forced to punt on fourth and 30 from its own 42.
The Wildcats got the ball back with 11 seconds left in the third quarter and went 65 yards on 12 plays, scoring on a 14-yard run by Malijah “Ziggie” Francis with 7:48 on the clock to cut the score to 30-7. That was the first points allowed by the Panthers this season.
The Panthers moved down the field on the ensuing possession and attempted a 33-yard field goal th was no good with 2:15 remaining. Big Sandy used the passing game as Kayden Smith completed passes of 20, 15 and 19 yards to set up a 25-yard strike to Adrian Petty-Johnson with 18 seconds on the clock.
Big Sandy finished with 182 yards in the game and 12 first downs — nine in the fourth quarter. Smith was 8 of 17 for 103 yards and an interception. Francis carried the ball 19 times for 74 yards. He had four carries for one yard in the first half.
Alba-Golden scored early in the contest with a 48-yard run by Payton Dickinson to make the score 6-0 with 8:26 left in the first quarter.
After Garrett Wright intercepted a pass for the Panthers, Easton Campbell scored on a 1-yard run to put the score at 12-0 with 9:14 left in the second quarter. After recovering a fumble, the Panthers scored again with a 47-yard run by Hallman to go up 18-0 with 8:41 left in the first half.
Alba-Golden added a 4-yard touchdown run by big sophomore lineman Layton Williams with 3:15 left in the second quarter, and Dickinson picked off a pass with 1:27 on the clock to send the game to halftime with a 24-0 advantage for the Panthers.
Alba-Golden had 10 different ball carriers combine for 276 yards on 44 attempts. Hallman led the Panthers in carries and yards with 108 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Campbell was 10 of 12 for 98 yards, completing passes to seven different receivers.
Alba-Golden (4-0) will host Quinlan Boles next week, and Big Sandy (1-3) will host Beckville.