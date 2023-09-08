The Lions offense and defense produced big plays on Friday and the result is a 3-0 start to the Tyler football season.
Derrick McFall scored on an 80-yard run and Zachuan Williams blocked two extra points as the Lions roared past the Mesquite Horn Jaguars, 27-12, on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
It was the first loss of the season for the Jaguars.
The Lions rushed for 285 yards, led by Ashton Arriaga’s 103 yards and a TD on 20 carries.
McFall, the highly touted speedster who is headed to UCLA, electrified the crowd with an 80-yard dash, while freshman Cadarius McMiller added a 68-yard run.
Freshman quarterback Caden Granberry threw for 94 yards and two touchdown passes.
The Lions led 21-12 at halftime, but it was Horn who got on the scoreboard first.
It appeared the Lions were driving for a score as McMiller stepped off a 68-yard dash, even maintaining his balance as a Horn player got a hand on his foot. A host of Jaguars dragged him down at the 12.
However on the next play the Lions fumbled and Nathaniel Rainey returned the turnover 85 yards for a touchdown with 13 seconds left in the first quarter.
Williams blocked the first of his two extra point attempts as the Jags led 6-0.
But the Lions bounced right back, driving 83 yards on 11 plays that was topped off by Granberry’s forward pitch to Sirles, who caught the ball and ran into the left side of the end zone. Ariel Alfaro’s PAT put the Lions on top 7-6.
Tyler’s drive had stalled at the 16 and the Lions attempted a 33-yard field goal that hit the cross bar. But twice the Jaguars were offsides, giving the Lions eventually a first down at the 5. That set up Sirles’ score at 8:41 of the second.
On the next drive, McFall took an inside handoff, scooted around end and put on the jets for an 80-yard tally. Alfaro made the PAT and the Lions led 14-6.
Granberry then hit a streaking Marquette Martin for a 30-yard TD toss. Alfaro’s PAT made it 21-6 with 3:42 showing.
Horn scored with three seconds on the clock as QB Legend Bey finally got loose from the pressure applied by Jace Sanford and Julian Dews. He scored on a 21-yard run.
Williams blocked the point-after attempt again.
The only score in the second half was an 8-yard run by Arriaga.
The Lions were led by the offensive line of center DaKorrian Hart, guards Adrian Crispin and Michael Copper, and tackles Kabren Edwards and Javian Harper.
Aidan Keyes caused the Mesquite QB to fumble and the senior pounced on the ball.
The Lions open District 7-5A Division I play next week, traveling to Mesquite to meet North Mesquite at Mesquite Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
Tyler 27, Mesquite Horn 12
Mesquite Horn 6 6 0 0 — 12
Tyler 0 21 0 6 — 27
First Quarter
MHHS — Nathaniel Rainey 85 fumble return (kick blocked), :13
Second Quarter
THS — Davion Sirles 5 pass from Caden Granberry (Ariel Alfaro kick), 8:41
THS — Derrick McFall 80 run (Alfaro kick), 6:34
THS — Marquette Martin 30 pass from Granberry (Alfaro kick), 3:42
MHHS — Legend Bey 21 run (kick blocked), :03
Fourth Quarter
THS — Ashton Arriaga (run failed), 4:43
MHHS THS
First Downs 16 16
Rushes-Yards 32-139 38-285
Passing Yards 143 94
Total Yards 282 379
Co-Att-Int 12-33-0 9-17-0
Punts-Ave. 3-39.3 6-25.7
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 8-48 8-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Mesquite Horn, Levon Morton 6-58, Legend Bey 11-42, Titus Muse 8-22, Jamari Andrews 2-13, Kevontae White 5-4. Tyler, Ashton Arriaga 20-103, Derrick McFall 1-80, Cadarius McMiller 3-79, Ladarius Franklin 7-31, Caiden Drummer 205, Nicholas Collins 1-3, Caden Granberry 4-(-7).
PASSING_Mesquite Horn, Legend Bey 12-33-0-143. Tyler, Caden Granberry 9-17-0-94.
RECEIVING_Mesquite Horn, Jamari Andrews 7-59, Cedric Lott 2-57, Derin Jackson 2-23. Tyler, Marquette Martin 3-37, Keondré Powers 3-32, Derrick McFall 1-11, Ashton Arriaga 1-9, Davion Sirles 1-5.