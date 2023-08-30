One of the top events during the football season is this week at The Brook Hill School in Bullard.
The 10th Annual American State Bank/Brook Hill Warrior Bowl is slated for Friday on Young Field at Herrington Stadium.
Brook Hill plays host to Dallas Life Oak Cliff in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
There are several events surrounding the football game.
“The game is played to recognize and honor veterans, active duty military, First Responders and front-line health care workers,” Wally Dawkins, Brook Hill athletic director, said.
It all begins on Friday with the “Ryled Up” Tailgate Party (named for BH football coach and veteran Scott Ryle) from 5-7 p.m. in the parking lot of the LAROCCA Athletic Development Center, providing free Bruno’s Pizza to all veterans, active duty military and First Responders.
Dawkins added there will be entertainment and food trucks. All veterans, military and First Responders will be introduced individually at 7:10 p.m. at the stadium and are all named as Honorary Captains for the game.
Both the Guard and the Lions will try to get in the win column after suffering losses last week — Life Oak Cliff to Corsicana Mildred (48-0) and Brook Hill to Grapevine Faith Christian (42-21).
Despite the loss, Ryle said he saw positive signs for the Guard.
“We must limit mistakes, we had huge turnovers in critical moments, and shot ourselves in the foot which cost us the game,” Ryle said. “I’m proud how our team has responded this week in practice.”
The running of Braxton Durrett was a highlight for the Guard, rushing for 155 yards and two touchdowns (6, 11 yards) on 40 attempts.
QB Jonah McCown hit on 8 of 18 passing attempts for 96 yards and a 14-yard TD pass to Xavier Kendrick. Mio Engqvist booted three PATs.
Blake Whitten had two catches for 41 yards, while Ryder Williams had two receptions for 31 yards.
Leading the way on the offensive line were CJ Bird, Aaron Pakarinen, Middleton, Luke Scott and Luke Cundieff.
Defensively, Marcelo Martinez had nine tackles (1 tackle for loss) and two fumble recoveries, followed by Colton Richards (7 tackles) and Samuel Willams (6 tackles, 2 TFL). Ryder Williams, Ryder Williams and Luke Middleton forced fumbles.
WARRIOR 5K
There will be the Warrior 5K on Saturday, hosted by the Brook Hill track and cross country programs. It is part of the Brook Hill/Warrior Cross Country Meet.
The run is open to coaches, students, alumni, parents and general running enthusiasts. Cost is $25 and the course is on the beautiful Brook Hill campus.
On site sign-up and bib pick-up will be at the XC check-in table from 6-7 a.m. The race starts at 7 a.m. before the main CC meet, and concludes at 8 a.m.
Go to https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Bullard/BrookHillSchoolOpenXCHeat.
FOOTBALL FRIDAY
Both All Saints and Grace Community have their home openers this week, while Bishop Gorman has a bye this week.
Grace opened with a bang, a 61-14 victory over Winona, while All Saints fell to Cross Roads 48-0.
This week, Grace plays host to Wills Point on Friday at Clyde-Perkins Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
The Tigers are coached by former Tyler Legacy baseball coach James Boxley.
Cougars Coach Tim Russell was pleased how his team played in its first game.
“I thought we played very inspired and executed at a pretty high level for this time in the season,” Russell said.
Russell was very pleased how the Coogs have meshed.
“We had a tremendous amount of individuals that contributed,” Russell said. “I was very proud that we spread the ball around with fairly equal carries and receptions. Our quarterbacks did a really good job of running our offense. Zach Davis, Grant Turner, Ayle Hecht, Konnor McCoy, Ryder Welch, Justus McQuay, and McCade Stidham all played well. Our entire defense and kicking game with Blake Harmon, Dylan Taylor, Doak Walker, and several others did great jobs tackling and leading the defense.
“Nic Boone and Seth Wilson play extremely well on both sides of the ball while Luke Wilson has be extremely consistent alongside Braden Wells and Colton Masters. Our team will eventually be as good as our offensive line plays.”
All Saints is meeting Overton at Mewbourne Field on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Trojans Coach Drew Starnes saw some positives from his team.
“We did some good things on Friday night but need to continue to improve in all aspects of the game,” Starnes said. “Our athletes played hard and we are proud of their effort.”
Starnes said that freshman Sawyer Buske had two big catches and Jackson Daniels played well at linebacker.
The All Saints coach said of Friday’s opponent, “Overton is very well coached and is very explosive with their Air Raid scheme on offense. On defense they are very disciplined, pursue well and tackle very well.”
Next week, it will be Tyler’s version of the Holy War between the four Christian schools. All Saints visits Bishop Gorman on Sept. 8 and Grace travels to Brook Hill the same night.