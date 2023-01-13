The East Texas Symphony Orchestra will resume its 2022-23 concert series with Buster Keaton’s “The General” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at the UT Tyler Cowan Center.
The ETSO will accompany the viewing of the silent classic with a live soundtrack.
“We’re thrilled to continue the 2022-2023 season with a fun and unique performance,” ETSO Executive Director Robin Hampton said. “We’re excited to provide the audience an added visual experience as they enjoy the ETSO led by Music Director Richard Lee.”
The season continues Feb. 23 when Sebastian Krunnies, violist with the Berlin Philharmonic, joins the orchestra for “Dance with the Viola.”
During the “Tribute to Boston Pops” concert on March 25, the ETSO will play familiar selections from “Les Miz,” “Harry Potter” and “Game of Thrones.”
The season concludes May 13 with Joseph Haydn’s “The Creation,” a depiction of the creation of all things as described in the book of Genesis and Milton's “Paradise Lost.”
“We are excited to add a spectacular visual experience for our audience as they enjoy this performance,” Lee said. “We are bringing a variety of concerts that honor and celebrate music this season. Buster Keaton’s The General is no exception!”
Subscriptions and single-concert tickets are available for ETSO’s four remaining concerts through the Cowan Center Box Office at (903) 566-7424 or online at etso.org. The box office is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.