ALL SAINTS (1-7, 0-6) VS. DALLAS SHELTON (3-5, 3-3)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Mewbourne Stadium, Tyler
Notable
Dallas Shelton: QB Jason Walker ... WR Keaton Cheves ... CB Jahan Rami ...
All Saints: LB/RB Cameron Reid ... LB/RB Cayden Mitcham … QB/FS Will Morgan … OL/DL Dustyn Rose ... P Ethan Fanous ... WR Mill Walters ...
Did you know: This is a TAPPS District 2 Division III game. ... Last week against Bishop Gorman, Morgan tossed TD passes to Garrett Huffman and Fanous. ... All Saints finished with 142 yards. Morgan threw for 80 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another 34 yards. ... All Saints will celebrate Homecoming. ... "As we enter week 11 our young players continue to get better every week and we are getting great leadership out of our senior class," All Saints coach Drew Starnes said. "This week we are looking to continue in this process and send our seniors out with a win."
Last Week: Dallas Covenant 38, Dallas Shelton 6; Bishop Gorman 31, All Saints 14
---
BISHOP GORMAN (1-7, 1-5) VS. WACO REICHER (1-7, 1-5)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, J.J. Kearns Stadium, Waco
Notable
Bishop Gorman: RB Andre Williams ... QB/DB Ryan Richbourg ... RB Alex Barriga ... WR Gabriel Paniagua ... OL/DB Josh Hayes ... LB Foster Morales ...
Waco Reicher: WR Reggie Miller ... CB Jace Darling ... S Freddy Duron ... T Royce Bayles
Did you know: This is a TAPPS District 2 Division III game … Williams leads the Crusaders in rushing with 829 yards and five touchdowns on 108 carries. He is followed by Richbourg (98-472, 3 TDs) and Barriga (36-131). ... Richbourg leads in passing (26 of 79, 259 yards) with Paniagua tops in receiving (13-101). ... On defense, Hayes leads in tackles with 64, along with 21 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and 12 sacks … The Cougars have won nine state championships — 1958, 1963, 1964, 1974, 1975, 2004, 2007, 2008 and 2009.
Last Week: Bishop Gorman 31, All Saints 14; Arlington Pantego Christian 49, Waco Reicher 8
---
BROOK HILL (7-2, 3-0) VS. DALLAS CHRISTIAN (7-1, 3-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wheeler Field, Mesquite
Notable
Brook Hill: LB Felipe Tristan ... QB Jack Jordan ... RB Nick LaRocca ... WR Jay’lon Warren ... RB Noah Langemeier
Dallas Christian: QB Luke Carney .... RB Jalil Brown ... WR Max Mcada ... SS Gabriel Grubbs
Did you know: This will be for the TAPPS Division II District 2 championship. ... The Brook Hill O-Line includes JT Hebert, Aidan Mason, John Englehardt, Alessandro Cairati and Jack Crawley
Last Week: Brook Hill 44, Grace Community 7; Dallas Christian, open
---
BISHOP DUNNE (4-4, 0-3) VS. GRACE COMMUNITY (1-8, 0-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Clyde-Perkins Stadium, Tyler
Notable
Bishop Dunne: QB Trey Thomas ... RB Jeremiah Horn ... WR Jesse Vargas .... SS Kyle Molett
Grace Community: RB Grant Turner ... RB/S Jamarion Johnson ... QB Will Bozeman ... MLB Kaleb Farnham ... DT Eli Martin ... LB Peyton Lyon
Did you know: This is the TAPPS Division II District 2 game. ... If Grace defeats the Falcons the Cougars will be in the postseason. ... It will be Senior Night for the Cougars
Last Week: McKinney Christian 47, Dallas Bishop Dunne 21; Brook Hill 44, Grace Community 7
---
EAGLE CHRISTIAN (1-8, 0-2) VS. CHRISTIAN HERITAGE (7-1, 2-0)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Republic Field, Longview
Notable
CHCS: Trey Stone … Cason Owens … Luke Land … Ethan Moczygemba … Boaz Dyess … Ryan Horne … Thomas Peeler … Abe Rutherford … Titus Rutherford
Did you know: Christian Heritage has already wrapped up the district title … CHCS opened the season with a 70-58 loss to East Texas Homeschool, but has outscored opponents 426-83 in the last seven games, scoring at least 53 points in each contest
Last week: Christian Heritage 53, Greenville Christian 8; Garland Christian 56, Eagle Christian 6