If you’ve ever put your own needs on the back burner because you have so many other demands on your time, you’re not alone. We often juggle a lot and place ourselves at the bottom of the to-do list.
But to get the most out of life, you have to care for yourself, too.
Here are five health and wellness tenets to follow for big personal payoffs, now and in the future:
1. Exercise regularly
Staying in shape is not just about a healthy weight. Exercising improves your health, helps you sleep better and boosts your mood. It also makes everyday activities easier, from lifting a toddler to tying your shoes to running down an airport terminal to catch a flight. Aim for exercising 150 minutes a week(think: 30 minutes a day for five days). Do a mix of heart-thumping cardio and muscle-building moves.
2. Create healthy eating habits
Pick a healthy eating pattern that you can stick with. Consider the Mediterranean diet or the DASH diet, both heart-healthy ways of eating. Or talk to your doctor about the best diet for your health goals.
3. Get good sleep
You may never be a morning person, but a good night’s sleep can help you feel more chipper and think clearly. It’s also essential for good health. A solid sleep lowers your risk of getting sick or developing serious illnesses like diabetes and heart disease. Adults need seven to nine hours of sleep a night.
But many factors can get in the way of falling or staying asleep, like late-night worrying or even staring at a screen right before bedtime. Create a sleep routine to help you get back on track.
4. Manage stress
Stress is a normal part of life, so figuring out how to manage it is crucial for releasing tension that builds up throughout the day. Learn how to combat burnout and frustrations in a way that works for you.
Often called self-care, stress relief comes in various forms, from meditation or yoga to beauty rituals, playing sports or spending time on a hobby. Think about what helps you relax and how you can prioritize that, even if only for a few minutes a day.
5. Schedule checkups
Getting a regular checkup is essential for staying healthy. It gives you a chance to ask questions. And it gives your doctor the opportunity to spot problems early when they’re easier to treat. Ladies, don’t forget to see your Ob/Gyn.
There are many questions around menopause like how it affects your mood, weight, hair and skin. Ask your doctor how often you should go.
Your primary care doctor will recommend health screenings based on your age and family history, too. These tests can discover early-stage diseases like breast cancer, osteoporosis and colorectal cancer. Don’t skip them — a health screening could save your life.
Staying on top of your health is essential to living the life you want — whatever that looks like for you. For more information about Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health programs, contact Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.