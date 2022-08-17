Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 99F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.