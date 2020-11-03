Tenemos un sitio web que informa de las últimas noticias electorales nacionales, así como de las últimas noticias locales.
La página se actualiza automáticamente con las historias locales.
Del condado de Smith a las 2:30 p.m.:
Hasta ahora se han emitido 7,785 papeletas en el Condado de Smith a las 2:20 p.m. aquí están los números de votación por lugar hasta ahora:
First Baptist Church Gresham: 162
First Baptist Whitehouse: 196
Arp First Baptist: 242
TJ Austin Elementary: 84
Bell Elementary: 330
Bethel Bible Church: 82
Bullard Southern Baptist: 261
Cameron Jarvis Library in Troup: 242
Chapel Hill Fire Department: 288
Crossbrand Cowboy Church: 153
Dayspring Methodist: 200
Dover Baptist Church: 110
Flint Baptist Church: 260
Glass Recreation Center: 144
Heritage Building: 320
Hideaway: 188
Jones Elementary: 129
Juvenile Services: 72
Kinzie Community Center in Lindale: 482
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church: 134
New Harmony: 95
Noonday Community Center: 351
Old Tyler Airport: 156
Red Springs Fire Department: 112
Soma Church: 424
St. Louis Baptist Church: 190
St. Violet Baptist Church: 116
Starville Church of the Living God: 308
TASCA in Whitehouse: 271
The Hub: 485
Three Lakes Middle School: 239
Tyler Senior Center: 80
UT Ornelas Center: 373
Victor Kay Gymnasium in Winona: 175
WorkHub: 331