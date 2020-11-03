Election 2020 Trump1

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally.

 Evan Vucci

Tenemos un sitio web que informa de las últimas noticias electorales nacionales, así como de las últimas noticias locales.

La página se actualiza automáticamente con las historias locales.

Del condado de Smith a las 2:30 p.m.:

Hasta ahora se han emitido 7,785 papeletas en el Condado de Smith a las 2:20 p.m. aquí están los números de votación por lugar hasta ahora:

First Baptist Church Gresham: 162

First Baptist Whitehouse: 196

Arp First Baptist: 242

TJ Austin Elementary: 84

Bell Elementary: 330

Bethel Bible Church: 82

Bullard Southern Baptist: 261

Cameron Jarvis Library in Troup: 242

Chapel Hill Fire Department: 288

Crossbrand Cowboy Church: 153

Dayspring Methodist: 200

Dover Baptist Church: 110

Flint Baptist Church: 260

Glass Recreation Center: 144

Heritage Building: 320

Hideaway: 188

Jones Elementary: 129

Juvenile Services: 72

Kinzie Community Center in Lindale: 482

Mt. Carmel Baptist Church: 134

New Harmony: 95

Noonday Community Center: 351

Old Tyler Airport: 156

Red Springs Fire Department: 112

Soma Church: 424

St. Louis Baptist Church: 190

St. Violet Baptist Church: 116

Starville Church of the Living God: 308

TASCA in Whitehouse: 271

The Hub: 485

Three Lakes Middle School: 239

Tyler Senior Center: 80

UT Ornelas Center: 373

Victor Kay Gymnasium in Winona: 175

WorkHub: 331

