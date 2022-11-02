FORNEY — The Lions may not be going to the playoffs, but Tyler would like to go out a winner in the 2022 football finale.
Tyler is scheduled to meet the Forney Jackrabbits at 7 p.m. Thursday at Forney City Bank Stadium. Senior Night Activities are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
The game was originally scheduled to be played Friday, but with potential storms forecast Forney ISD officials asked Tyler ISD to move the game to Thursday so the rain and/or lightning would not interfere with Senior Night.
With a win the Lions could possibly tie for fourth place in District 7-5A Division I with losses by Lufkin and McKinney North. However, since Tyler fell to both squads the Lions would be out of the playoffs.
Forney (6-3, 4-2) has clinched third place in the district no matter the result against the Lions. If the Jackrabbits happen to lose to Tyler (2-7, 2-4), they would advance as the No. 3 seed because they defeated both Lufkin (6-3, 3-3) and McKinney North (6-3, 3-3). Longview (9-0, 6-0) is the No. 1 seed and Lancaster (7-2, 5-1) is the No. 2 seed. The fourth seed would be McKinney North if the Bulldogs win at North Mesquite (2-7, 1-5). However a McKinney North loss with a Lufkin win (hosting Lancaster) would put the Panthers in the playoffs. If McKinney North and Lufkin tie, the Bulldogs advance since they defeated Lufkin, 53-51 in 3OTs on Oct. 14 in McKinney.
Lion senior quarterback Tyler Jones played the second half against Lufkin two weeks ago and started against Longview last week. He has hit on 26 of 58 passing attempts for 473 yards with a TD and five interceptions. JaMichael Cooper leads Tyler in rushing with 236 yards and two TDs on 42 carries. He is followed by Derrick McFall with 218 yards and a TD on 42 attempts.
The Lions' leading receivers are Montrell Wade (27-411, 3 TDs), Ja'Davion Lacy (24-512, 3 TDs) and Ashad Walker (21-319, 3 TDs).
Top tacklers for Tyler are sophomore middle linebacker D'Canaan Sueing (91), senior linebacker Kevin Masenburge Jr. (72) and sophomore linebacker D'Crystian Sueing (68).
Forney uses two 6-3 junior quarterbacks — Brent Paine (52-95-4, 856 yards, 12 TDs) and Kyle Crawford (27-55-2, 514 yards, 5 TDs). Javian Osborne is the Jackrabbits leading rusher with 889 yards and eight TDs on 135 carries. Running back Jayden Brown had gained 504 yards and scored five touchdowns on 110 attempts.