TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Newly released records from Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed that his public safety czar, Larry Keefe, communicated with a Destin-based contractor hired to fly migrants from Texas to Massachusetts using a private email account with the call name “Clarice Starling.”
They also confirmed that he used an encryption app to chat with James Montgomerie of Vertol Systems, the military contractor the state has paid nearly $3.5 million to relocate migrants to so-called “sanctuary states” under a program administered by the Florida Department of Transportation but overseen by Keefe.
Based on these new findings, the Florida Center for Government Accountability has filed a motion in its ongoing suit against FDOT asking to submit the new emails as evidence that not all the documents requested were released and that Montgomerie provided false evidence at trial.
“We filed a motion … in response to this production in the case pending against FDOT,” Barfield said. “I think these records are quite revealing as well as humorous.”
Clarice Starling was a fictional FBI profiler in the movie “The Silence of the Lambs” who interviewed Hannibal Lecter, a serial killer who ate one victim’s liver with “some fava beans and a nice Chianti,” to gain insights into another serial killer who skinned his victims.
The migrant relocation program was the brainchild of DeSantis, and was financed with $12 million approved by the Florida Legislature. The money came from interest earned on unused federal COVID-19 relief funds.
The Department of Justice launched an investigation in October into whether that money was misused.
There is also a pending contempt charge against the governor’s office for allegedly dragging out the release of public records the organization had requested on the migrant flights in September.
The new motion asks the judge in the FDOT case to reopen the evidentiary hearing and accept the emails as new evidence relating to documents Montgomerie’s possession that had not been produced before, and that the evidence shows Montgomerie “gave false testimony under oath at the hearing held on November 29.”
The email and attachment were records not previously released, the motion said, and refutes Montgomerie’s testimony about a draft sent via text message he claimed was a voluntary consent form for passengers to sign and not a draft of the contract.
Other emails not previously released rebut Montgomerie’s testimony, the motion says, and show Keefe provided draft language for Montgomerie to propose to the Department of Transportation.
In another, Keefe instructs Montgomerie, “This is the email channel to use.” And in another, he tells him to “See Signal,” referring to the encrypted messaging service that can also be set to automatically delete messages after a period of time.
The new emails also point to other records that so far have not been released, the motion says, and none of the new emails came from Montgomerie. The motion also states that Montgomerie has not produced all the records requested of him, despite his sworn testimony saying otherwise.
The recent EOG production demonstrates that Vertol failed to produce records in its possession that were responsive to the request,” the motion says.
The governor’s office had no additional comment beyond the Office of Open Government letter released Thursday to the FLCGA.