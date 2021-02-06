FILE - In this March 11, 2020, file photo, Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus tosses a ball before a spring training baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Surprise, Ariz. The Rangers traded Andrus to the Oakland Athletics on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Texas is sending the 32-year-old Andrus, catcher Aramis Garcia and $13.5 million to the A's for designated hitter Khris Davis, along with catcher Jonah Heim and right-hander Dane Acker. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)