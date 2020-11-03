Tyler voters cast their ballots in two contested city council races on Tuesday, electing incumbent Broderick McGee to the District 2 seat and James Wynne to the District 4 seat.
Unofficial complete results show local businessman Wynne defeated lawyer Nick Pesina in the District 4 race by a narrow margin. Wynne earned 2,210 or 51.26%, while Pesina received 2,101 votes or 48.74%.
Wynne said getting on city council has been something he's wanted to do for years, and now he has the opportunity to do so.
"It's very flattering that residents of District 4 cast their ballots for me," Wynne said. "My door's going to be open for all people who supported me and didn't support me."
Wynne added he was thankful for his supporters who gave their time and energy to his campaign.
He noted that redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census will be a large undertaking, as the new boundaries will be set for the next 10 years. He called the current district lines outdated and said that will be one of the first things for the council members to look at.
Wynne added that traffic improvements and upgrading infrastructure through the city’s Comprehensive Storm Water Master Plan are both crucial issues for the city.
Wynne and Pesina were running for the two-year term seat previously occupied by Don Warren, who was just named mayor of Tyler. District 4 represents areas such as the Azalea District and parts of the northeastern portion of the city.
McGee defeated challenger Derrith Bondurant in the District 2 race. McGee received 3,094 votes or 76.34%, while Bondurant earned 959 or 23.66%, according to unofficial complete results.
McGee has served on the council since 2018. District 2 includes areas west of Old Jacksonville Highway and south of Chandler Highway.
In his second term, McGee aims to bring more housing, retail and restaurants to area residents. His goal is to spur development and collaborate with the city, business and community leaders and the Tyler Economic Development Council.
He could not be reached for comment on his victory before press time.
In an uncontested race, Brad Curtis was elected to the District 6 city council seat. Curtis will fill the seat that was held by Criss Sudduth, who died last December.
District 6 covers the south part of the city.
All three of the winners for city council will be sworn in at the next council meeting on Nov. 11 at Tyler City Hall.