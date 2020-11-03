It's looking to be a smooth start to Election Day here in Smith County, with few lines at any of the 35 polling locations, and clear skies and mild temperatures for those who may have to wait outside before casting their ballots.
Soma Church, located at 3700 Old Bullard Road in Tyler, is said to be one of the more popular polling places this morning. Officials recommend that those headed out to vote find an alternative location nearby if they don't want to wait, as long lines have remained steady through much of the morning.
Smith County has also been posting updates to its Facebook page regarding voting totals, and as of 4:45 p.m. 10,155 ballots have been cast so far today.
With 78,781 early votes and 8,355 mail-in ballots received – that’s 97,291 votes – or 66.5 percent of the 146,225 registered voters.
Officials say that as of 3:30 p.m. there are no lines at St Louis Baptist Church, the Heritage Building, Bell Elementary or TASCA in Whitehouse.
A complete list of polling locations and other elections information can be found at smith-county.com.
Voting totals as of 4:45 p.m. today:
- First Baptist Church Gresham: 202
- First Baptist Whitehouse: 277
- Arp First Baptist: 314
- TJ Austin Elementary: 105
- Bell Elementary: 453
- Bethel Bible Church: 99
- Bullard Southern Baptist: 357
- Cameron Jarvis Library in Troup: 329
- Chapel Hill Fire Department: 379
- Crossbrand Cowboy Church: 192
- Dayspring Methodist: 262
- Dover Baptist Church: 139
- Flint Baptist Church: 332
- Glass Recreation Center: 197
- Heritage Building: 440
- Hideaway: 231
- Jones Elementary: 161
- Juvenile Services: 87
- Kinzie Community Center in Lindale: 630
- Mt. Carmel Baptist Church: 174
- New Harmony: 127
- Noonday Community Center: 450
- Old Tyler Airport: 204
- Red Springs Fire Department: 141
- Soma Church: 569
- St. Louis Baptist Church: 251
- St. Violet Baptist Church: 144
- Starville Church of the Living God: 384
- TASCA in Whitehouse: 374
- The Hub: 642
- Three Lakes Middle School: 302
- Tyler Senior Center: 109
- UT Ornelas Center: 444
- Victor Kay Gymnasium in Winona: 208
- WorkHub: 446
Voter turnout numbers will be updated throughout the day.