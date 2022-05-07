Editor's Note: This story will be updated. Unofficial results from city and school board elections can be viewed by clicking here.

Smith County voters were mixed on school bonds proposed in Saturday’s election which saw nearly a 9% turnout, according to the Smith County Elections Office.

In Tyler, an $89 million package for improvements to Tyler ISD campuses passed with 64.53% of the votes, according to unofficial results. A report shows 4,615 voted for the bond while 2,537 voted against it.

“For nearly the past 20 years Tyler and its surrounding communities have transformed K-12 education’s place in the capital of East Texas’s value system," Tyler ISD superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said in a statement. "Today, Tyler ISD taxpayers, voters and parents proved once again their willingness to finish the task. What a great day for the students, teachers and staff at Tyler ISD’s Hubbard Middle School and Early College High School.

"And what an incredible statement the Tyler Community has made about itself over the last 20 years and now, with this approval, wrapping up two decades of work on how to invest in its future: its children."

The bond will fund the new construction of a new Hubbard Middle School to replace the 55-year-old campus and a new Early College High School. According to Crawford, voters can expect the new buildings to be complete toward the end of 2023.

“Work could start as early as this summer, in either June or July, and if conditions are favorable, both buildings could be ready for students and staff by Christmas of 2023,” he previously said.

Crawford said the bond will not increase the tax rate.

It was a close race for the Chapel Hill ISD bond, but voters ultimately rejected each part of the $125 million bond, which included two propositions: one for a total of $113 million and Proposition B for $12 million. Unofficial results showed 51.19%, or 900, voted against Proposition A and 54.37%, or 858 voters, against Proposition B. There were 48.81% yes votes, or 858 voters, for Proposition A and 45.63%, or 805 voters, supported Proposition B.

The last time a bond measure was passed for Chapel Hill ISD was 15 years ago, Board President Les Schminkey previously said.

In Bullard, voters approved the $103 million bond. Proposition A, costing $82 million, passed with 59.54% yes (827 voters) and 40.46% percent no (562 voters); Proposition B, costing $21 million, with 55.12%, or 765, for the proposition and 44.88%, or 623 voters, against.

Bullard ISD Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee said he is thankful for the community's support of the bond program and future of the district.

"This bond program would not have been possible without a dedicated group of parents, staff, and community leaders that made up our Facility Advisory Committee," Lee said. "Thank you for your commitment to planning and preparing Bullard ISD for the future. Also, a very special thank you to the many community members that helped spread the facts concerning this bond and its need."

Lee also gave thanks to the district community for "their consistent support of our schools."

"It is because of your support that our school district regularly celebrates success, and that success continues to drive families to want their children to attend Bullard ISD," Lee said. "As a school district, we take great pride in our community and the support that we receive. This is only the beginning of much work ahead, and we look forward to partnering with the Bullard ISD community as we move forward."

With the approval of both propositions, the average district homeowner will see a school property tax increase of $4.79 a month, according to the district.