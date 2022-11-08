The race to replace Louie Gohmert in Congress is in its final stages.

Republican Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran and Democrat Jrmar Jefferson are vying for the 1st Congressional District seat, which represents Tyler and Longview and south to Nacogdoches and Lufkin.

Gohmert, R-Tyler, made the decision to vacate the seat he has held since 2005 to challenge Attorney General Ken Paxton in the March primary.

Moran, of Whitehouse, is the current Smith County judge. If elected, areas he said he would focus on include border security, inflation, health care initiatives for veterans, support of law enforcement, shrinking the U.S. Department of Education and more.

Moran has served as Smith County judge for the past six years and said he hopes his time serving the community in this capacity has shown he is a strategic thinker and planner, which can be useful at the federal level.

Moran said in a previous interview that change takes time.

“The federal government is not a speedboat that can reverse course overnight; it’s more of a big barge,” he said. “Our founders set us up to be a government of incrementalism, and so what we have to start doing is planning more long term and turning that big barge as much as possible as quickly as possible, but realizing that sometimes it takes a long time to do that.”

Jefferson, of Texarkana, said he has five major areas he would focus on if elected, including the Health Care Investment Literacy Act, education, economic development, public safety and quality of life.

When it comes to politics, Jefferson previously told the Tyler Morning Telegraph, “I understand that people want power; I just want people to have a better life. I don’t want power – I just want the ability to lead people in the right direction, to help people.”

Leading up to the election, Jefferson said he had been traveling around the 1st Congressional District speaking with residents. He has been through all the counties in the district eight times, to the Texas Democratic Convention and numerous events sharing his values and encouraging people to vote.

Watch parties kick off at 6 p.m. tonight for each of the local party groups. Republicans will meet at Rick’s on the Square in downtown Tyler while Democratic supporters will gather at Caribbean Kitchen.

Gohmert came up last in a four-way race for the Republican AG nomination, shutting the 17-year congressman out of the May runoff and ensuring this would be his last year to serve as the District 1 representative in Congress.

Gohmert previously told the Morning Telegraph he wasn’t sure what was next for him other than “trying to preserve things, really freedom, for the next generation, because I don’t believe it’s been properly preserved so far,” he said.

He believes freedom is in “grave danger” and feels the country has a “tough road ahead.”

“We have a chance to get back on track, we’re gonna have to do it in a hurry,” Gohmert said in March. “I hope and pray that we will have people elected in November that will be able to lead us in that direction.”