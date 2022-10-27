A political caravan event is scheduled this weekend in Tyler ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
The "Souls to the Polls" Congressional District 1 caravan will feature special guest Luci Baines Johnson, daughter of President Lyndon B. Johnson.
The day kicks off at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with a free breakfast at Taste of North de Light Restaurant, 403 W. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, in Tyler.
Johnson will address the crowd at 9 a.m.
The Black Voters Matter Baby Buses are providing literature as well as T-shirts.
Following the presentation, participants will decorate their cars with a caravan parade beginning at 10:30 a.m. The theme is Get Out the Vote (GOTV).
Other special guests will include Black Voters Matters, Brothers & Sisters of Africa, Ministerial Alliance, and featured churches including North Tenneha Church of Christ, St. Mary's Baptist Church, Miles Chapel CME Church, and New Jerusalem Baptist Church.
The caravan is sponsored by the Houston Society for Change and Dr. Shirley McKellar.
For more information, contact McKellar at 903-679-1662.