Smith County's first numbers of the evening are in, with early voting and mail-in ballot totals currently reported as follows:
President:
REP Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence 68,546
DEM Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris 29,343
LIB Jo Jorgensen / Jeremy "Spike" Cohen 1,121
GRN Howie Hawkins / Angela Walker 253
Write-In Totals 258
U.S. Senator:
REP John Cornyn 69,047
DEM Mary "MJ" Hegar 28,118
LIB Kerry Douglas McKennon 1,473
GRN David B. Collins 437
Write-In Totals 54
U.S. Representative, District 1:
REP Louie Gohmert 69,469
DEM Hank Gilbert 29,672
Railroad Commissioner:
REP James "Jim" Wright 68,842
DEM Chrysta Castaneda 27,058
LIB Matt Sterett 2,051
GRN Katija "Kat" Gruene 631
Chief Justice, Supreme Court:
REP Nathan Hecht 68,562
DEM Amy Clark Meachum 28,223
LIB Mark Ash 1,953
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6:
REP Jane Bland 70,372
DEM Kathy Cheng 28,191
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7:
REP Jeff Boyd 68,818
DEM Staci Williams 27,890
LIB William Bryan Strange III 1,954
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8:
REP Brett Busby 68,968
DEM Gisela D. Triana 27,580
LIB Tom Oxford 1,981
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3:
REP Bert Richardson 69,793
DEM Elizabeth Davis Frizell 28,726
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4:
REP Kevin Patrick Yeary 69,959
DEM Tina Clinton 28,279
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9:
REP David Newell 70,172
DEM Brandon Birmingham 28,170
Member, State Board of Education, District 9:
REP Keven M. Ellis 69,412
DEM Brenda Davis 28,995
State Senator, District 1:
REP Bryan Hughes 70,554
DEM Audrey Spanko 28,115
State Representative, District 5:
REP Cole Hefner 20,135
DEM Lawyanda Prince 5,194
State Representative, District 6:
REP Matt Schaefer 50,002
DEM Julie Gobble 23,336
Smith County Sheriff:
REP Larry R. Smith 87,531
County Tax Assessor-Collector:
REP Gary B. Barber 88,062
County Commissioner Precinct 1:
REP Neal J. Franklin 25,505
DEM Peter Milne 6,820
County Commissioner Precinct 3:
REP Terry Phillips 23,221
Constable Precinct 1:
DEM Curtis Traylor 10,480
Constable Precinct 2:
REP Josh Black 32,289
Constable Precinct 3:
REP Jim Blackmon, Jr. 24,146
Constable Precinct 4:
REP Josh Joplin 8,395
Constable Precinct 5:
REP Jeff McClenny 13,842
Proposition 1 Lindale:
Yes 1,767
No 791
Proposition 2 Lindale:
Yes 784
No 1,800
Proposition 3 Lindale:
Yes 1,016
No 1,549
Proposition 4 Lindale:
Yes 1,417
No 1,126
Proposition 5 Lindale:
Yes 1,485
No 1,063
Council, Place #1 Overton:
Josh Hill 33
Trampas Freeman 10
Curtis Gilbert 20
Council, Place #3 Overton:
Lane Schurbon 16
Christopher Hall 21
Jason Wood 18
Council, Place #5 Overton:
Michael Paul Williams 58
Mayor of Tyler:
Joel Rando 9,912
Don Warren 23,602
Councilmember, District 2, Tyler:
Broderick McGee 3,094
Derrith Bondurant 959
Councilmember, District 4, Tyler:
James Wynne 2,210
Nick Pesina 2,101
Councilmember, District 6, Tyler:
Brad Curtis 7,690
Trustees, Place 1, Bullard:
Cory Santos 2,190
Tony Johnson 1,514
Jason Acker 957
Trustees, Place 2, Bullard:
Brian Vestal 2,763
Brent Bishop 1,818
Trustees, Place 3, Bullard:
Jason Stainback 3,269
Shane Hagen 1,311
Trustees, Place 4, Chapel Hill:
Tammy Humes 4,242
Cindy Cagle Gaddis 3,246
Trustees, Place 5, Chapel Hill:
Amy Hayes 4,805
Martin Ibarra 2,650
PROPOSITION A, Troup:
FOR 583
AGAINST 776
Mayor of Whitehouse:
James Wansley 3,159
Council Place 2, Whitehouse:
Ginger Cardwell 3,158
Council Place 4, Whitehouse:
Michael G. Lowe 1,954
Millette Stroud 1,129
Commissioner, District 1, ESD 2:
Brent Dominy 7,406
Commissioner, District 4, ESD 2 District 4:
Johnny Brown 5,170
Randal Melton 1,702