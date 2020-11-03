stock_election_politics_elephant_donkey_democrat_republican_2017

Smith County's first numbers of the evening are in, with early voting and mail-in ballot totals currently reported as follows: 

President:

REP Donald J. Trump / Michael R. Pence 68,546

DEM Joseph R. Biden / Kamala D. Harris 29,343

LIB Jo Jorgensen / Jeremy "Spike" Cohen 1,121

GRN Howie Hawkins / Angela Walker 253

Write-In Totals 258

U.S. Senator:

REP John Cornyn 69,047

DEM Mary "MJ" Hegar 28,118

LIB Kerry Douglas McKennon 1,473

GRN David B. Collins 437

Write-In Totals 54

U.S. Representative, District 1:

REP Louie Gohmert 69,469

DEM Hank Gilbert 29,672

Railroad Commissioner:

REP James "Jim" Wright 68,842

DEM Chrysta Castaneda 27,058

LIB Matt Sterett 2,051

GRN Katija "Kat" Gruene 631

Chief Justice, Supreme Court:

REP Nathan Hecht 68,562

DEM Amy Clark Meachum 28,223

LIB Mark Ash 1,953

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6:

REP Jane Bland  70,372

DEM Kathy Cheng 28,191

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7:

REP Jeff Boyd 68,818

DEM Staci Williams 27,890

LIB William Bryan Strange III 1,954

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8:

REP Brett Busby 68,968

DEM Gisela D. Triana 27,580

LIB Tom Oxford 1,981

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3:

REP Bert Richardson 69,793

DEM Elizabeth Davis Frizell 28,726

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4:

REP Kevin Patrick Yeary 69,959

DEM Tina Clinton 28,279

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9:

REP David Newell 70,172

DEM Brandon Birmingham 28,170

Member, State Board of Education, District 9:

REP Keven M. Ellis 69,412

DEM Brenda Davis 28,995

State Senator, District 1:

REP Bryan Hughes 70,554

DEM Audrey Spanko 28,115

State Representative, District 5:

REP Cole Hefner 20,135

DEM Lawyanda Prince 5,194

State Representative, District 6:

REP Matt Schaefer 50,002

DEM Julie Gobble 23,336

Smith County Sheriff:

REP Larry R. Smith 87,531

County Tax Assessor-Collector:

REP Gary B. Barber 88,062

County Commissioner Precinct 1:

REP Neal J. Franklin 25,505

DEM Peter Milne 6,820

County Commissioner Precinct 3:

REP Terry Phillips 23,221

Constable Precinct 1:

DEM Curtis Traylor 10,480

Constable Precinct 2:

REP Josh Black 32,289

Constable Precinct 3:

REP Jim Blackmon, Jr. 24,146

Constable Precinct 4:

REP Josh Joplin 8,395

Constable Precinct 5:

REP Jeff McClenny 13,842

Proposition 1 Lindale:

Yes 1,767

No 791

Proposition 2 Lindale:

Yes 784

No 1,800

Proposition 3 Lindale:

Yes 1,016

No 1,549

Proposition 4 Lindale:

Yes 1,417

No 1,126

Proposition 5 Lindale:

Yes 1,485

No 1,063

Council, Place #1 Overton:

Josh Hill 33

Trampas Freeman 10

Curtis Gilbert 20

Council, Place #3 Overton:

Lane Schurbon 16

Christopher Hall 21

Jason Wood 18

Council, Place #5 Overton:

Michael Paul Williams 58

Mayor of Tyler:

Joel Rando 9,912

Don Warren 23,602

Councilmember, District 2, Tyler:

Broderick McGee 3,094

Derrith Bondurant 959

Councilmember, District 4, Tyler:

James Wynne 2,210

Nick Pesina 2,101

Councilmember, District 6, Tyler:

Brad Curtis 7,690

Trustees, Place 1, Bullard:

Cory Santos 2,190

Tony Johnson 1,514

Jason Acker 957

Trustees, Place 2, Bullard:

Brian Vestal 2,763

Brent Bishop 1,818

Trustees, Place 3, Bullard:

Jason Stainback 3,269

Shane Hagen 1,311

Trustees, Place 4, Chapel Hill:

Tammy Humes 4,242

Cindy Cagle Gaddis 3,246

Trustees, Place 5, Chapel Hill:

Amy Hayes 4,805

Martin Ibarra 2,650

PROPOSITION A, Troup:

FOR 583

AGAINST 776

Mayor of Whitehouse:

James Wansley 3,159

Council Place 2, Whitehouse:

Ginger Cardwell 3,158

Council Place 4, Whitehouse:

Michael G. Lowe 1,954

Millette Stroud 1,129

Commissioner, District 1, ESD 2:

Brent Dominy 7,406

Commissioner, District 4, ESD 2 District 4:

Johnny Brown 5,170

Randal Melton 1,702

