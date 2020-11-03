Incumbent Republican State Sen. Bryan Hughes stepped outside of Rick's on the Square in Tyler, looked up to the sky and exhaled Tuesday night.
While the East Texas GOP victory party was going on inside, Hughes wanted to first acknowledge how hard he, and others, had to work for victories. Hughes defeated Democratic challenger Audrey Spanko to retain his District 1 Texas Senate seat.
"For many years now, there was not a really serious active Democratic campaign on a large scale, but this time it was different," Hughes said Tuesday night. "There were talented candidates, and they were funded and worked hard, worked smart and ran really good campaigns which makes the victory all the sweeter.
"It's encouraging when folks around here confirmed they want conservative values with limited government and lifting people up and opportunities for everyone. So this was a serious year with real campaigns, and we were encouraged to see Republicans do so well in East Texas," he added.
District 1 includes Gregg, Panola, Rusk, Harrison, Marion, Upshur, Wood, Smith, Cass, Morris, Titus, Franklin, Camp, Bowie, Red River and Lamar counties. Hughes won with about 76% and over 150,000 votes. Spanko had about 50,000 votes.
Hughes attended Tyler Junior College, the University of Texas at Tyler and the Baylor University School of Law.
"We know that a job is better than any government program. We want to make sure the government does not get in the way, jobs are expanding, businesses are still coming here and expanding," Hughes said. "We want to make sure taxes and regulations are not getting in the way. Speaking of taxes, we want to make sure we balance that budget as we are required to do. Families back home have to balance their budgets when times get tight and states should do the same thing.
"We are going to balance our budget without raising taxes. We are going to fund our properties like public education, public safety, transportation and trim other areas of the budget and make sure we live within our means," Hughes added.
It will be Hughes' second term in the Senate. He previously was a member of the Texas House for District 5 between 2003-17. During the last legislative session, Hughes chaired the administration and state affairs committees and was a member of the criminal justice, education, natural resources and economic development and redistricting committees.
“In the next legislative session, we’ll be drawing the district lines for the Texas House, the Texas Senate, for the U.S. Congress,” Hughes said. “That has to be done right. We have to make sure that East Texas conservative values are represented in that process.”
Spanko, also from Mineola, is a licensed social worker who has worked for nonprofit organizations, health care facilities and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. She is a graduate of the University of Texas.
She said earlier that she was running because, in her job, she’s seen the connection between policy and laws in Texas and how they impact East Texans.