Now that Smith County voters have decided it's time for a new courthouse, plans will move forward to replace the current structure built in the 1950s.
The $179 million project will improve safety and security, ensure a proper judicial process, and allow for much-needed space for operations within the courthouse. The new courthouse will ensure no public, in-custody inmates, judges and staff paths ever cross with each other without passing through additional security measures.
The new courthouse and accompanying parking garage will be built on the east side of the downtown Tyler square along Spring Street and in between the Smith County Courthouse Annex and Smith County Jail.
It will take around six to eight months to finalize plans and designs, according to county officials. The parking structure will be constructed first and the anticipated start of courthouse construction is the end of 2023.
As officials prepare for the changes to take place, take a look through some photos of the current courthouse.