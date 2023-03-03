Editor's Note: On tylerpaper.com, the Tyler Morning Telegraph has a full list of all the candidates who have filed to run in Smith County municipal and school board elections on May 6. However, candidates are invited to submit candidacy announcements of up to 350 words to be published. Those can be sent to news@tylerpaper.com
Dr. Patricia Nation, Tyler ISD School Board Trustee District 4, has announced her candidacy in the May 6 municipal and school board elections.
"At this time, I would like to express my appreciation to the people of Tyler in general and of District 4 especially, for your support of my service on this board for the last 9 years as of May," Nation said. "My desire and calling has always been in regard to the children and I have served in different roles in my career as an educator, from teacher to campus administrator to district administrator and as a school board trustee.
"It is a definite privilege to be a part of this board to ensure our teachers and students have the best possible resources for a quality education which results in preparing our students for productive citizenship in our community, state and country through successful student outcomes.
"I humbly ask for your continued support in the upcoming election and as I continue to serve as trustee for District 4 of Tyler Independent School District."