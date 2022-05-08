Almost 9% of 151,532 registered voters in Smith County voted in the May 7 election, according to the Smith County Elections Office.

Unofficial totals show 12,420 people voted in person and 1,974 voted by mail, for a total of 14,394 voters; however, 785 ballots were either rejected or pending.

Of those, 12,410 in-person ballots were counted and 1,199 mail-in ballots counted. Ten provisional ballots were rejected or pending, and 775 mail-in ballots were rejected or pending voter action, according to the county.

In all, 13,609 of votes cast were counted for the unofficial results Saturday night.

Of the votes cast, 1,199 were absentee ballots; 7,746 votes were cast during the early voting period; and 4,664 were cast on Election Day.

The final results will be made available after canvassing, which usually takes about two weeks after an election.

When looking at 2021 and this year’s city and school elections, Smith County Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon previously said they are not comparable, in her opinion. This is because not all of the same entities took part in this past year’s city and school elections, she said.

However, 1,650 total ballots were cast in the 2021 city and school elections, according to Allcon.

For questions, contact the county elections office at 903-590-4777.