The General Election will be Tuesday, Nov. 8 along with a special election in Smith County.
Early voting begins one week from today.
Voters will cast their votes for governor and other state representatives. In Smith County, some key races include the United States Representative District 1 race, in which Republican Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran and Democrat Jrmar Jefferson are vying for the seat to replace Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tyler).
Also of note, Smith County voters will have to decide if they are for or against approving a multimillion-dollar bond package for a new county courthouse.
Another local race is Smith County Justice of the Peace Pct. 4, with Republican Curtis Wulf running against Democrat Randy Hawkins to replace longtime JP Mitch Shamburger, who is retiring.
Below, you'll find a list of important information ahead of the election, like deadlines, sample ballots, voting locations and more.
Sample ballots
Click here to view all sample ballots.
There are 13 ballot styles for the Nov. 8 Gubernatorial Election.
If you are unsure of your precinct or your ballot style, contact the Elections Administration Office at 903-590-4777 or by email at scelections@smith-county.com. You can also look up your precinct on votetexas.gov.
Important dates
Early voting begins: Monday, Oct. 24
Last day to receive an application for a mail ballot: Friday, Oct. 28
Early voting ends: Friday, Nov. 4
Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 8
Mail ballot return date (hand-delivered): Tuesday, Nov. 8
Mail ballot return deadline for regular mail ballots (mailed and postmarked by Nov 8): Wednesday, Nov. 9
Mail ballot return deadline for military and overseas citizens using an FPCA: Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 (must be postmarked by 11-08-2022)
Smith County Special Election, bond proposal
Residents of Smith County will have the opportunity to decide if a new courthouse will built in downtown Tyler.
The bond proposal, totaling $179 million, includes a courthouse bond for $160 million and a parking garage at $19 million. The estimated tax impact is around 3.67 cents, which would total an increase of about $73.40 per year for a $200,000 home, according to the county.
If approved on Nov. 8, the new structure would replace the 1955 courthouse that officials say has safety and spacing concerns. The county has been developing a plan for more than two decades to replace the current courthouse.
Smith County early voting information
Dates, hours
Monday through Friday, Oct. 24-28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday through Friday, Oct. 31-Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Locations
Heritage Building: 1900 Bellwood Road, Tyler
Lindale Masonic Lodge: 200 W. Margaret Street, Lindale
Main Location The HUB: 304 E. Ferguson Street, Tyler
Noonday Community Center: 16662 CR 196, Tyler
Whitehouse United Methodist Church: 405 W. Main Street, Whitehouse
Winona Community Center: 520 Dallas Street, Winona
Election Day in Smith County
Date, hours
Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voting locations
Bell Elementary: 1409 E. Hankerson St., Tyler
Clarkston Elementary: 2915 Williamsburg Dr., Tyler
First Christian Church: Christian Life Center: 4202 S Broadway Ave, Tyler
Recreation Center: 501 W. 32nd St., Tyler
Heritage Building: 1900 Bellwood Rd., Tyler
*Main location* The HUB, 304 E. Ferguson St., Tyler
Jones-Boshears Elementary School: 3450 Chandler Hwy, Tyler
Lanes Chapel UMC: Family Center: 8720 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler
Old Tyler Airport: 150 Airport Dr., Tyler
Shiloh Road Church of Christ: 1801 Shiloh Rd., Tyler
Smith County Juvenile Svcs: 2630 Morningside Dr., Tyler
St. Louis Baptist Church: 4000 Frankston Hwy., Tyler
T J Austin Elementary: 1105 W. Franklin St., Tyler
Three Lakes Middle: 2445 Three Lakes Pkwy., Tyler
Tyler Senior Center: 1915 Garden Valley Rd., Tyler
Southwestern Smith County
Bethel Bible Church: 17121 Hwy 69 S, Tyler
Bullard Southern Baptist Church: 716 N. Houston St., Bullard
First Baptist Gresham: 16844 CR 165, Tyler
Flint Baptist Church: 11131 FM 2868 W, Flint
Noonday Community Center: 16662 CR 196, Tyler
Southeastern Smith County
Arp First Baptist Church: 304 W. Front St., Arp
Cameron J Jarvis Library: 102 S. Georgia St., Troup
Chapel Hill Fire Department: 13801 CR 220, Tyler
Hill Creek Baptist Church: 14749 Hwy 110 S, Whitehouse
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church: 10519 FM 344 E, Whitehouse
Whitehouse UMC: 405 W. Main St., Whitehouse
Northwestern Smith County
Dover Baptist Church: 21166 FM 1995, Tyler
Hideaway Members Svcs Building: 101 Hide-A-Way Ln, Hideaway
Lindale Masonic Lodge: 200 W. Margaret St., Lindale
New Harmony Baptist Church: 10251 FM 724, Tyler
Northeastern Smith County
Crossbrand Cowboy Church: 11915 FM 2015, Tyler,
Red Springs Fire Department: 16759 FM 14, Tyler
St. Violet Baptist Church: 14129 FM 2767, Tyler
Starrville Church of the Living God: 18396 Hwy 271, Winona
Victor Kay Gymnasium: 605 Wildcat Dr., Winona