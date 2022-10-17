The General Election will be Tuesday, Nov. 8 along with a special election in Smith County.

Early voting begins one week from today.

Voters will cast their votes for governor and other state representatives. In Smith County, some key races include the United States Representative District 1 race, in which Republican Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran and Democrat Jrmar Jefferson are vying for the seat to replace Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tyler).

Also of note, Smith County voters will have to decide if they are for or against approving a multimillion-dollar bond package for a new county courthouse.

Another local race is Smith County Justice of the Peace Pct. 4, with Republican Curtis Wulf running against Democrat Randy Hawkins to replace longtime JP Mitch Shamburger, who is retiring.

Below, you'll find a list of important information ahead of the election, like deadlines, sample ballots, voting locations and more.

Sample ballots

Click here to view all sample ballots.

There are 13 ballot styles for the Nov. 8 Gubernatorial Election.

If you are unsure of your precinct or your ballot style, contact the Elections Administration Office at 903-590-4777 or by email at scelections@smith-county.com. You can also look up your precinct on votetexas.gov.

Important dates

Early voting begins: Monday, Oct. 24

Last day to receive an application for a mail ballot: Friday, Oct. 28

Early voting ends: Friday, Nov. 4

Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 8

Mail ballot return date (hand-delivered): Tuesday, Nov. 8

Mail ballot return deadline for regular mail ballots (mailed and postmarked by Nov 8): Wednesday, Nov. 9

Mail ballot return deadline for military and overseas citizens using an FPCA: Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 (must be postmarked by 11-08-2022)

Smith County Special Election, bond proposal

Residents of Smith County will have the opportunity to decide if a new courthouse will built in downtown Tyler.

The bond proposal, totaling $179 million, includes a courthouse bond for $160 million and a parking garage at $19 million. The estimated tax impact is around 3.67 cents, which would total an increase of about $73.40 per year for a $200,000 home, according to the county.

If approved on Nov. 8, the new structure would replace the 1955 courthouse that officials say has safety and spacing concerns. The county has been developing a plan for more than two decades to replace the current courthouse.

Smith County early voting information

Dates, hours

Monday through Friday, Oct. 24-28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday through Friday, Oct. 31-Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Locations

Heritage Building: 1900 Bellwood Road, Tyler

Lindale Masonic Lodge: 200 W. Margaret Street, Lindale

Main Location The HUB: 304 E. Ferguson Street, Tyler

Noonday Community Center: 16662 CR 196, Tyler

Whitehouse United Methodist Church: 405 W. Main Street, Whitehouse

Winona Community Center: 520 Dallas Street, Winona

Election Day in Smith County

Date, hours

Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voting locations

Bell Elementary: 1409 E. Hankerson St., Tyler

Clarkston Elementary: 2915 Williamsburg Dr., Tyler

First Christian Church: Christian Life Center: 4202 S Broadway Ave, Tyler

Recreation Center: 501 W. 32nd St., Tyler

Heritage Building: 1900 Bellwood Rd., Tyler

*Main location* The HUB, 304 E. Ferguson St., Tyler

Jones-Boshears Elementary School: 3450 Chandler Hwy, Tyler

Lanes Chapel UMC: Family Center: 8720 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler

Old Tyler Airport: 150 Airport Dr., Tyler

Shiloh Road Church of Christ: 1801 Shiloh Rd., Tyler

Smith County Juvenile Svcs: 2630 Morningside Dr., Tyler

St. Louis Baptist Church: 4000 Frankston Hwy., Tyler

T J Austin Elementary: 1105 W. Franklin St., Tyler

Three Lakes Middle: 2445 Three Lakes Pkwy., Tyler

Tyler Senior Center: 1915 Garden Valley Rd., Tyler

Southwestern Smith County

Bethel Bible Church: 17121 Hwy 69 S, Tyler

Bullard Southern Baptist Church: 716 N. Houston St., Bullard

First Baptist Gresham: 16844 CR 165, Tyler

Flint Baptist Church: 11131 FM 2868 W, Flint

Noonday Community Center: 16662 CR 196, Tyler

Southeastern Smith County

Arp First Baptist Church: 304 W. Front St., Arp

Cameron J Jarvis Library: 102 S. Georgia St., Troup

Chapel Hill Fire Department: 13801 CR 220, Tyler

Hill Creek Baptist Church: 14749 Hwy 110 S, Whitehouse

Mt. Carmel Baptist Church: 10519 FM 344 E, Whitehouse

Whitehouse UMC: 405 W. Main St., Whitehouse

Northwestern Smith County

Dover Baptist Church: 21166 FM 1995, Tyler

Hideaway Members Svcs Building: 101 Hide-A-Way Ln, Hideaway

Lindale Masonic Lodge: 200 W. Margaret St., Lindale

New Harmony Baptist Church: 10251 FM 724, Tyler

Northeastern Smith County

Crossbrand Cowboy Church: 11915 FM 2015, Tyler,

Red Springs Fire Department: 16759 FM 14, Tyler

St. Violet Baptist Church: 14129 FM 2767, Tyler

Starrville Church of the Living God: 18396 Hwy 271, Winona

Victor Kay Gymnasium: 605 Wildcat Dr., Winona