While 16-year-old Kairecia Nichols cannot yet vote, she was happy to spend Election Day making sure that the dozens of Smith County residents who filtered into Bell Elementary could.
She said she wants to help everyone, no matter who they are or what they believe in, make their voices heard.
“Everyone is created equal, and I think everyone deserves a chance,” Nichols said. “No matter where you come from, what you look like, what you believe in.”
As a student at Robert R. Vela High in Edinburg, Nichols was eligible to serve as a student elections clerk through a state program first begun around a decade ago.
The program was designed, the state says, to serve a dual purpose: first, to introduce students to the electoral process, including the rights and responsibilities of voters, and second, to provide local election officials with additional resources by filling positions at polling places.
During a small rally held in the downtown square on Monday afternoon, Nichols said she was excited to learn “what goes on behind the scenes” and to be in the room “where the action happens” even though she’s not yet 18.
“I think it’s a really good opportunity to show others who are my age that we can still be involved,” she said.
She’d spent a few weeks sifting through online training materials in preparation for her shift, and was slated to work from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day under the direction of the presiding election judge.
Her training had prepared her for everything and anything, she said, from setting up voting machines and scanning IDs to helping voters cast their ballots and answering any questions voters might have.
But that didn’t make her any less nervous ahead of Election Day.
“I’m really scared that I won’t know what to do or someone will ask me a question and I won’t know how to answer it,” Nichols said. “But I know I have lots of people who will support me and help me out, especially since it’s my first time working as an elections clerk.”
She planned to get a good night’s rest ahead of what Smith County officials said could be record-breaking turnout at the polls.
“I am trying to get a lot of sleep,” she chuckled.
Nichols’ grandparents, Mike and Nancy, first made her aware that she’d be eligible to work as a student elections clerk a few months ago, she said. They live in the Tyler area, and she worked at a Smith County polling place because she was in the midst of a week-long visit to see them during the election.
“My grandparents have been very helpful in my life,” she said. “They are very supportive and they always encourage me to do things like this, which I think is amazing. I get lots of opportunities because of them.”
While Nichols was glad for the opportunity to help others exercise their rights, she admits she’s a little bit impatient and remains eager for the day she can cast a ballot of her own.
“It is kind of frustrating, honestly, that I can’t vote yet,” Nichols said. “I want to do so much, but right now I am very limited. I just do what I can.”
Nichols said that’s meant dedicating herself to causes that she feels are important. She’s served as a voter registrar, attends protests and spends much of her time talking to those who have different perspectives and viewpoints.
“Everyone comes from different backgrounds and knows different things,” Nichols said. “I do try to have those conversations and inform people of my views as politely as possible.”
Nichols, the oldest of three, said she also strives to be a role model for her younger siblings, and has plans to become a nurse practitioner and to pursue a career in medicine.
Above all else, though, she’s working to make the future a brighter place for everyone, she said.
“I am very, very driven to participate,” Nichols said. “I try to do my best for the future.”