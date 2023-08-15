From Staff Reports
Local businessman Daniel Alders announced on Tuesday he plans to run for Texas House District 6 state representative.
The announcement came after Rep. Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler) announced Monday he will not seek reelection in 2024. Schaefer was first elected to the seat in 2012.
Alders is the president of Drake Management Services, a commercial property management company based in Tyler.
“As a seventh generation Texan and East Texas native, I am running for state representative because I want to ensure our values of life, liberty, and personal responsibility are pursued and defended in Austin,” Alders said in a press release. “I am grateful for the encouragement I have received from leaders across Smith County, and especially for Rep. Schaefer’s endorsement.”
Alders enters the race with the support of Tyler-area elected officials, including outgoing Schaefer, State Rep. Cole Hefner, and Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman, according to a press release from CWJ Strategies. In addition, business leaders including former Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Chairs Jeff Austin III and Mary Elizabeth Jackson have endorsed Alders, CWJ said.
“Daniel Alders is a man of strong conservative convictions. I trust him. He will fight for the founding principles that have made Texas great. Daniel Alders has my full support to be our conservative leader in Austin!” Schaefer said.
Austin said he worked with Alders when he served as Chair of the Chamber Governmental Affairs Committee.
“He listened to the community and helped position the Chamber to help Tyler grow,” Austin said.
Austin added that Alders’ experience as a chamber leader and businessman, “coupled with his work for strong leaders like Sen. (Ted) Cruz and Todd Staples makes him the ideal candidate for state representative.
Before joining Drake, Alders was the East Texas Regional Director to Sen. Ted Cruz, serving as the senator’s primary liaison to business owners, organizations, community leaders, and constituents across a 35-county region, according to the release. Prior to that role, he spent five years in real estate in the Nacogdoches area.
He has been married to Joanna for 14 years, and together they have two daughters, Trinity, 11, and Madeleine, 10.
The Alders family attends Fifth Street Presbyterian Church, where Daniel serves as deacon. In addition to his work with the Tyler Area Chamber, Alders is a member of the Texas Agricultural Lifetime Leadership Program, a two-year leadership enhancement program for emerging leaders in Texas agriculture, and has served as the Chair of the Tyler Liberty Leadership Council.
Schaefer said in his statement Monday that “it’s time for the next conservative leader to be the voice of House District 6 in Austin.”
“God instituted civil government, He chooses its leaders, and He has called ‘we the people’ to be good stewards of authority. So to God be the glory for the privilege to serve my fellow Texans in this capacity for 12 years. With deep gratitude I say thank you to my family, staff, friends, campaign supporters, and fellow citizens who have prayed, donated, and given me their trust,” Schaefer said.
Schaefer said “serving in the Texas House has been one of the highest honors” of his life.
“I will remain focused on my duties until my term ends. I look forward to spending more time with my wonderful wife, young children, church, and business. Future elected office remains in God’s hands,” Schaefer said.
The statement ended with, “if our outstanding State Senator Bryan Hughes ever chooses higher office, I will strongly consider running for the Texas Senate.”
Schaefer authored, or co-authored, 41 bills during the 88th regular session of the Legislature. Major issues Scheafer focuses on includes jobs and economic freedom; education, including vocational and career training in public schools; health care choice, quality and affordability; providing resources to those who need them during the COVID-19 pandemic without hurting businesses and “denying individual freedoms;” public safety; wise spending; protecting the unborn; and more.