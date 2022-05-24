Unofficial results are in for the May primary runoff election.

Voters cast their ballots for federal, state and local candidates in Tuesday's runoff.

In total 11,085, or 7.3%, of 151,926 registered Smith County voters participated in this election. Of this, 8,693 voted on the Republican ticket and 2,392 on the Democratic. There were 10 blank ballots cast.

The majority of votes came in on Tuesday, with 6,091 votes on election day; 3,787 during early voting; and 1,207 through absentee ballots.

Current statewide results can be viewed online at the Texas Secretary of State website.

The following results are unofficial election results from Smith County.

In statewide races, here is how Smith County voted:

Republican

Attorney general

George P. Bush: 2,637 votes or 31%

Ken Paxton (I): 5,917 votes or 69%

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Dawn Buckingham: 4,886 votes or 62.5%

Tim Westley: 2,934 votes or 37.5%

Railroad commissioner

Sarah Stogner: 2,483 votes, 30.25%

Wayne Christian: 5,724 votes, 69.75%

Constable Pct. 2

Wayne Allen: 2,212 votes, or 61%

Chris Roberts: 1,413 votes, or 39%

Precinct Chair 3

Bob Brewer: 78 votes, or 61%

James Leath: 50 votes, or 39%

Precinct Chair 28

Ryan West: 87 votes, or 58%

Jenifer White: 63 votes, or 42%

Democratic ballot

1st Congressional District *Smith County results

Jrmar (JJ) Jefferson: 1,844 votes, or 79%

Victor D. Dunn: 495 votes, or 21%

Lieutenant governor

Michelle Beckley: 1,163 votes, or 51%

Mike Collier: 1,137 votes, or 49%

Attorney General

Rochelle Mercedes Garza: 1,166 votes, or 50.57%

Joe Jawarski: 1,149 votes, or 49.63%

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Janet T. Dudding: 1,588 votes, or 71%

Angel Luis Vega: 664 votes, or 29%

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Sandragrace Martinez: 1,033 votes, or 46%

Jay Kleberg: 1,213 or 54%

Precinct Chair 5

Carol Friend 19 votes, 68%

Billy Joe Morehead, Jr. 9 votes, 32%

Precinct Chair 10

Ronnie C. Williams 134 votes, 77%

Cintya Garza 39 votes, 23%

Precinct Chair 14

Mike Nichols 34 votes, 69%

Tricia Jackson 15 votes, 31%

Precinct Chair 15

Tony Johns 31 votes, 63%

Ericka Green Freeman 18 votes, 37%

Precinct Chair 19

Dave Hansen 19 votes, 51.53%

Robert Beaudoin 18 votes, 48.65%

Precinct Chair 23

Ro Allan 6 votes, 16.22%

Mary Willis-Thornbury 31 votes, 83.78%

Precinct Chair 26

Robert Simonson 17 votes, 51.52%

Kathy Townsend 16 votes, 48.48%

Precinct Chair 35

Jamie L. Mims 39 votes, 28.47%

Bettie McDonald Mitchell 98 votes, 71.53%

Precinct Chair 42

Bill Bowen 35 votes, 66.04%

Roger Mitchell 18 votes, 33.96%

Precinct Chair 52

Kelly L. Wishart 6 votes, 31.58%

Joe Starling 13 votes, 68.42%

Precinct Chair 54

Mitzi Rusk 40 votes, 78.43%

Richard Mead 11 votes, 21.57%

Precinct Chair 56

Staci Oller Smith 46 votes, 54.12%

Shirley Layton 39 votes, 45.88%

Precinct Chair 58

DG Montalvo 14 votes, 46.67%

Terry Combs 16 votes, 53.33%

Precinct Chair 61

Pat Parsons 55 votes, 62.50%

Nellie Spencer-Henry 33 votes, 37.50%

Precinct Chair 76

Milo Perry 10 votes, 43.48%

Vanessa Jonyer 13 votes, 56.52%