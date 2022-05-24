This story will be updated. Jefferson has not yet returned a phone call for request for comment.
Voters will choose between Democrat Jrmar Jefferson and Republican Nathaniel Moran on the November ballot in the race to replace U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert in Congress.
Jefferson, of Texarkana, received a majority of the votes in Tuesday’s primary runoff election to edge out Victor Dunn of Kilgore.
According to unofficial results from the Texas Secretary of State, Jefferson had earned at least 4,893 total votes, or 75%, while Dunn received 1,608 votes, or 24%, as of 9:15 p.m.
Jefferson led the way in Smith County too, as 1,844 voters, or 79%, chose him as the Democratic nominee over challenger Dunn, who got 495 votes, or 21%.
In the March primary, Jefferson was the leading candidate with about 46% compared to Dunn’s 28%.
East Texas native Dunn was hoping to bring a “common sense” approach to the congressional seat, but he said “the voters have spoken, and we have to live with the results.”
“My opponent is obviously a worthy adversary and I have nothing but high praise for him and wish him nothing but the best in the general election,” Dunn said after the loss on Tuesday night.
From here, Dunn said he will be taking a break to reassess before deciding his next move in politics.
Five major issues Jefferson previously said he would like to address if elected as a member of Congress include his “Health Care Investment Literacy Act,” education, economic development, public safety and quality of life.
Now the Democratic nominee, Jefferson will face current Smith County Judge Moran, who garnered about 62% of the votes in the March primary to secure a spot on the November ballot.
Gohmert, R-Tyler, is vacating his congressional seat after challenging Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the GOP primary. Gohmert finished last among the four AG candidates.
Jefferson, who is originally from Texarkana, said previously that his involvement in politics started when he didn’t know how to help his father, who at the time was the longest-serving inmate on death row in Texas. Jefferson’s father’s conviction eventually was overturned after his case went to the Supreme Court, he said.
Jefferson went to college in California to become a teacher. However, a professor and political science classmates encouraged him to register voters.