The Hub serves as the main election voting and polling place for Smith County.

 Tyler Morning Telegraph File

Early voting results leading up to the May 24 primary runoff were better than expected.

“We had a pretty good turnout, more than I was expecting which is always good, but the numbers were still relatively low like most runoffs are,” Smith County Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon said.

During early voting 721 Democratic voters and 3,058 Republican voters cast their ballots, according to the county.

Today voters will head to the polls for state and county primary runoffs, including to decide a Democratic candidate on the November ballot in the race to replace U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert in Congress.

Today voters will head to the polls for state and county primary runoffs, including to decide a Democratic candidate on the November ballot in the race to replace U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert in Congress.

 
 

