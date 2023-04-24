Early voting in the May 6 city and school elections kicks off Monday.

The following school elections are ordered: Arp ISD, Bullard ISD, Chapel Hill ISD, Lindale ISD, Troup ISD, Tyler ISD, Whitehouse ISD, and Winona ISD. City elections include Bullard, Hideaway, Lindale, Troup, Tyler and Winona, along with Smith County Emergency Services District 1.

Registered voters can vote early in person now through Friday anytime from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and again May 1 and 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. before the early voting period closes. Election Day is May 6.

Early voting locations in Smith County include:

Chapel Hill Administration Building: 11134 CR 2249, Tyler

Lindale Masonic Lodge: 200 W. Margaret Street, Lindale

Main Location The HUB: 304 E. Ferguson Street, Tyler

Noonday Community Center: 16662 CR 196, Tyler

St. Violet Baptist Church: 14129 FM 2767, Tyler

Important dates include:

April 25 - Last day to submit an application for a ballot by mail (received in office, not postmarked)

May 2 - Last day to vote early in person

May 6 - Election Day

May 8 - Last day to receive ballots by mail postmarked no later than 7 p.m. on May 6.

For more information and sample ballots, click here.