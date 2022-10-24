Beginning today, voters can cast ballots for the November general election with the start of early voting.

Election Day is Nov. 8.

New courthouse?

Smith County residents will be voting in a variety of federal, state and local races and in a $179 million courthouse bond referendum, which would fund a new courthouse as well as a parking structure.

The package — $160 million for new courthouse construction and $19 million for an accompanying parking structure. The estimated tax impact is about 3.67 cents, which would be an increase of about $73.40 per year on a $200,000 home.

For further details about the bond proposal, read this in-depth story.

Notable races

In the race to replace U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert in the 1st Congressional District, Republican Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran is facing Democrat Jrmar Jefferson.

Smith County races include the justice of the peace Pct. 4 seat between Republican Curtis Wulf and Democrat Randy Hawkins. The winner will replace Mitch Shamburger, who is retiring. Also, the justice of the peace Pct. 3 race is between incumbent Republican James L. Meredith and Democrat Dustin G. Stephens.

For more information about exactly what will be on your ballot, check out this story. For an overview of all the state races you'll be voting on, click here.

When and where to vote

Dates, times and locations for early voting:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 24 through 28

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct 29

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct 30

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Oct. 31 through Nov. 4

Early voting locations are:

Heritage Building, 1900 Bellwood Road, Tyler;

The HUB, 304 E. Ferguson St., Tyler;

Noonday Community Center, 16662 CR 196; Tyler;

Lindale Masonic Lodge, 200 W, Margaret St., Lindale;

Whitehouse United Methodist Church, 405 W. Main St., Whitehouse;

Winona Community Center, 520 Dallas St., Winona.

For information about elections, visit www.smith-county.com .

Sample ballots Click here to view all sample ballots. There are 13 ballot styles for the Nov. 8 Gubernatorial Election. If you are unsure of your precinct or your ballot style, contact the Elections Administration Office at 903-590-4777 or by email at scelections@smith-county.com. You can also look up your precinct on votetexas.gov. Important dates Early voting begins: Monday, Oct. 24 Last day to receive an application for a mail ballot: Friday, Oct. 28 Early voting ends: Friday, Nov. 4 Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 8 Mail ballot return date (hand-delivered): Tuesday, Nov. 8 Mail ballot return deadline for regular mail ballots (mailed and postmarked by Nov 8): Wednesday, Nov. 9 Mail ballot return deadline for military and overseas citizens using an FPCA: Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 (must be postmarked by 11-08-2022)