Cody Levrets of Flint (Noonday) seeks to serve the Tyler ISD constituents of District 4 in the upcoming school board election to be held May 6.
Levrets is a former educator with a bachelor of arts in history from Tarleton State University and a master of education from the University of Florida. He began his educational career in Rule ISD in 1998 before moving to Tyler in 2005. While in Tyler, Levrets served multiple campuses as an instructional technology specialist, coordinator of instructional technology & media services, and coordinator for career, technology and education. He retired from education in 2019 and now works with Data Projections supporting K-12 schools with audio-visual equipment and services.
In 2020, Levrets was elected to the Precinct 42 chair position for the Republican Party. He has also volunteered with several organizations including serving as a youth mentor for Tyler ISD and Smith County 4-H. He has worked with the Smith County Junior Livestock Show as both a superintendent and on the buyers' committee helping to raise funds for the youth of Smith County. He continues to volunteer at the CTE center annually, bringing in large animals for the vet tech students to experience. Additionally, he has served with Luke 17:10 ministries visiting and providing meals for youth incarcerated at the Tyler Attention Center.
Professional memberships include the Texas Farm Bureau, Texas Southwestern Cattle Raisers, Texas Pork Producers, Texas Computer Education Association, and Gun Owners of America.
As a former history and civics teacher, Levrets understands the importance of giving back to the community. He seeks to serve the community of District 4 by advocating for parental rights, protecting children (both physically and emotionally), ensuring financial transparency, and working for recruiting and retention of high-quality educators for the classroom.
Cody and his wife Tangie of 23 years have resided in the district since 2005. They have two daughters that have graduated from Tyler ISD. Morgan (Robert E. Lee class of 2020) and Jayden (Legacy class of 2021) are both currently attending Texas A&M University.