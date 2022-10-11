Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke has endorsed Democratic candidate Jrmar Jefferson in his bid to represent East Texas in Congress.
Jefferson is running against Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran to replace U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, in the Texas Congressional District 1 seat, in the Nov. 8 election.
"I’m honored and excited to have received an endorsement from Beto O'Rourke," Jefferson said on his Facebook page Tuesday. "Thankful that Texas has a gubernatorial candidate who cares about ALL Texans. Together, we will put forth popular, bipartisan solutions to the issues Texans face."
On Monday, Moran was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who said Moran is a "proven Conservative" would be an "outstanding representative."
In May, Jefferson received a majority of votes in the primary runoff, edging out Victor Dunn of Kilgore. Moran, who has been Smith County judge for five years, received about 62% of the votes in the March primary. Election Day is Nov. 8.
Today is the last day to register to vote in the upcoming election. Click here for more information.