Eight-year-old Olivia Mackrell, a third-grader at All Saints Episcopal School, had fun casting her ballot Tuesday during her school's mock election while learning that everyone has a voice.
"I liked that everyone got to vote, so they could share their opinions," she said. "I liked getting to put the vote in the box."
While millions of Americans were casting their vote for president and other political races, first through fourth graders at All Saints learned about the political process by voting for either Duck or Farmer Brown – characters from the children's book, Duck for President.
Amy Alsip, head of the lower school at All Saints, said the school staff used age-appropriate terminology to educate students, ranging in age from 6 to 10, about voting, requirements and the electoral process.
"It was just really important to me that we are teaching the kids their civic duty," she said.
In the book, Duck becomes tired of Farmer Brown's rules on the farm and he holds an election to take over the farm, but the Duck later realizes running the country isn't fun.
"We wanted to keep the conversation away from the highly charged politics," Alsip said. "We found it was much better to have something the kids were passionate about. It was more applicable for them to vote for things like that."
Each of the students had their own voter registration card that they presented to an All Saints staff member acting as an "election official."
They then submitted the ballot into a box and received an "I voted" sticker just like the adults going to the polls this year.
First-grader Jane Saxon, 6, said getting her sticker was best part of the experience Tuesday.
In the end, Duck came out on top in heated farmhouse race, Alsip said.
Alsip explained the Farmer Brown and Duck race worked as the presidential race, while each grade level also had separate contests to reflect state-level contests. The different classes voted on crucial topics like extra recess time or having an ice cream party.
"It's so they understand that you vote for different things," Alsip said. "And not every state is the same."
The students also learned what makes a person eligible to vote, the election year timeline of debates and other events, and they made campaign posters for Duck and Farmer Brown.
Third-grader Wyatt Bankston, 8, enjoyed getting to vote for either Farmer Brown or Duck on Election Day. He learned that counting the votes does take some time.
"It takes time for the votes to be counted and you have to be quiet," Wyatt said. "It's really important."
Fourth-grader Thomas Looney, 10, said he learned that a voter registration card is needed to vote and the papers in the box are called ballots.
He agreed with Wyatt on the time it takes to count ballots.
"It's exciting when you have to wait," Thomas said.
Alsip noted all the students enjoyed casting their ballots despite a couple mishaps like the kids dropping their registration cards into the voting box.
"They were very excited to come down and have this experience," she said. "Many of the students got in the car and were very excited to say, 'look what I got to do today.'"
Alsip said she absolutely wants to continue the practice of hosting a mock election to help students learn.
"We'll definitely continue the conversation about the political process and acting on our civic duty," she said.
She hopes the staff can up the ante next time by adding a voting booth for students to go inside and cast their ballot.