Just one employee is working at the Smith County Elections Office after another tested positive for COVID-19 and six are waiting on pending test results.
According to a statement from Casey Murphy, Smith County public information officer, the six other employees are waiting for test results out of an abundance of caution.
The office is open with one person working who did not have contact with COVID-19 positive individual. The office has been cleaned and disinfected thoroughly, the statement read.
The deadline for a ballot board to meet to qualify and count ballots is Nov. 16 and the deadline to canvas the election is Nov. 17.
"Smith County Elections is doing everything it can to bring the ballot board members together today for a safe meeting to qualify and count the needed ballots," the statement said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, planned swear-ins for the city of Tyler mayoral seat and three city council positions are expected to be held Wednesday at 9 a.m.