While Texans' eyes are rightly focused on the big-money battle between Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke for governor, there are a host of other statewide offices being decided on Election Day 2022.
ATTORNEY GENERAL
After nearly eight years of being buffeted by personal scandals and criminal charges, incumbent Ken Paxton says he is the target of powerful enemies who want to bring down one of the most prominent conservative attorneys general in the country. But instead of backing away from the limelight, he has doubled down on politically charged lawsuits that rally his core supporters and loudly punched back at his foes.
Paxton, 59, is banking that this approach will propel him to a third term over his opponent, Democrat Rochelle Garza.
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
The lieutenant governor is the president of the Texas Senate, making this position the second-most powerful in our state's government. Republican Dan Patrick is seeking his third stint in the role, having first been elected in 2014. His opponent is Mike Collier, who says his focus is on improving public schools.
COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS
The comptroller is Texas’ chief financial officer — the state’s treasurer, check writer, tax collector, procurement officer and revenue estimator. Republican Glenn Hegar is seeking a third term in office. Democrat Janet T. Dudding says Texans are overpaying for services that don’t offer any real benefits.
COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE
The Texas General Land Office primarily serves the schoolchildren, veterans, and the environment of Texas by preserving history, maximizing state revenue through administration, and through the stewardship of state lands and natural resources. The race has no incumbent.
Republican Dawn Buckingham says her focus will be on fighting inflation and lowering costs for Texas families, securing the border, unleashing Texas energy and fighting the Green New Deal, and protecting public education funding. Democrat Jay Kleberg says his top issues are improving the performance of the Permanent School Fund, responsibly managing public lands, reducing carbon emissions, and preparing for natural disasters.
COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE
The agency's key objectives are to promote production agriculture, consumer protection, economic development and healthy living. Republican commissioner Sid Miller is seeking a third term. Democrat Susan Hays says her goals are to "clean up" the office of the agriculture commissioner, support rural healthcare and economic development, and promote economically and environmentally substantive agriculture.
RAILROAD COMMISSIONER
The Railroad Commission of Texas (Commission) is the state agency with primary regulatory jurisdiction over the oil and natural gas industry, pipeline transporters, natural gas and hazardous liquid pipeline industry, natural gas utilities, the LP-gas industry, and coal and uranium surface mining operations. Incumbent Wayne Christian is looking to retain the seat he has held since 2016. Democrat Luke Warford says Texans need a commision that embraces technology, innovation, and science.
SUPREME COURT JUSTICES
Three Supreme Court Justice positions are up for grabs: Places 3, 5 and 9. In place 3, Republican Justice Debra Lehrmann is looking to retain her position against the challenge of Democrat Erin A. Nowell. In Place 5, Republican Justice Rebeca Huddle is looking to retain her seat against Democrat Amanda Reichek. In Place 9, Republican Justice Evan Young is looking to hold off the challenge of Democrat Julia Maldonado.
COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS JUDGES
Two court positions are being contested, Places 5 and 6. In Place 5, Republican Judge Scott Walker is looking to hold off the challenge of Democrat Dana Huffman. In Place 6, Republican Judge Jesse McClure III is looking to keep his seat from Democrat Robert Johnson