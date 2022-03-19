PITTSBURGH (AP) — Houston looks like a problem again.
A Final Four team a year ago, the Cougars played like a group capable of making another deep run this March as they opened the NCAA Tournament with an 82-68 win over UAB on Friday night.
Kyler Edwards scored 25 points, Fabian White Jr. added 14 and Houston’s defense clamped down in the second half to make things even tougher on UAB’s leading scorer, Jordan “Jelly” Walker, who made 1 of 10 3-pointers.
Edwards, who played three years at Texas Tech before transferring to Houston this season, made six 3-pointers — the last an exclamation point in the final minute — and controlled the fast tempo along with Jamal Shead, who had seven assists.
The Cougars (30-5) advanced in the South Region and will play fourth-seeded Illinois on Sunday for a spot in the Sweet 16. The Fighting Illini rallied to beat Chattanooga 54-53 and avoid a second straight early-round exit.
The Blazers (27-8) did all they could to stay close, but any time UAB threatened, the Cougars answered with a layup, dunk or 3-pointer. UAB hung around and was within 10 points midway through the second half when Houston used a 14-5 spurt to put it away.
The Cougars, who put on a dunking show in warmups that would make their school’s famed Phi Slamma Jamma alumni teams proud, made seven of their nine 3-pointers and opened a 34-16 lead.
One of those early 3s came from Shead, who after banking in his long shot yelled to his teammates, “I called it.”
Houston also showed why it came into the tournament as the nation’s leader in field-goal percentage defense. The Cougars gave the Blazers no easy looks early.
However, the Blazers regrouped and responded with a late 10-4 burst to close within 46-37 at the half.