That the Railroad Commission of Texas has nothing to do with railroads is the first sign something is off track with the 130-year-old state entity.
The Railroad Commission of Texas, or the RRC, is the state regulator of the oil and gas industry, which includes pipelines, natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas, as well as coal and uranium surface mining. It oversees and enforces state and federal laws for energy industries in Texas.
In the aftermath of February’s devastating Winter Storm Uri, which killed more than 200 people and cost billions, the RRC came under fire for not requiring winterization of the gas supply chain.
A recent series of reports by the independent watchdog groups Commission Shift and Texans for Public Justice raises serious ethical concerns and conflicts of interest for each of the three elected commissioners overseeing the RRC.
The reports highlight how commissioners maintain interests in oil and gas entities that do business with the RRC. They also show how energy companies make significant contributions to commissioners’ campaign funds.
Then there are weak recusal rules that allow commissioners to participate in cases for companies that have made campaign contributions or in which they hold a personal financial stake.
It’s no surprise that RRC Chairman Wayne Christian said, “As an anti-oil and gas special interest group, Commission Shift is biased.”
He pointed out that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg donated $2.6 million to a Democratic candidate seeking an RRC seat in the last election cycle: “If we are going to reform campaign finance in Texas, let’s start by limiting out-of-state billionaires from attempting to buy Texas elections.”
Would he say the same if an out-of-state billionaire were donating to a Republican candidate?
The commissioners claim to behave in line with the Texas Ethics Commission, but these reports reveal alarming conflicts of interest.
Commission Shift calls for changes, such as requiring commissioners to have no financial interest in the companies they regulate; limiting campaign contributions from entities that do business with the RRC; improving financial disclosures; strengthening recusal standards; and using a neutral forum for contested cases.
These commonsense changes would provide more transparency and help disentangle oil and gas interests from their regulators, because when it comes to ethics, even the perception of impropriety can derail credibility.