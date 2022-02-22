It’d be nice if every instance of bipartisanship didn’t feel like cause for a dance party. All the same, we’re encouraged that even in an election year, our nation’s leaders from both parties are managing to work together to address a key supply-chain issue that doubles as a national security priority: the manufacturing and development of semiconductors, or computer chips.
The House and Senate have passed bills that each include $52 billion to boost chip manufacturing in the United States.
The bills would provide funding for a program created last year by the CHIPS for America Act, legislation authored by U.S. Rep. Mike McCaul, R-Austin, and by Sen. John Cornyn to provide grants to firms willing to build semiconductor manufacturing facilities in the United States.
The computer chip industry was created in America in the 1950s and ’60s, but it’s been decades since the United States has dominated chip production. Over the past 30 years, the U.S. share of global semiconductor production has fallen from near 40 percent to 12 percent. Today, the vast majority of higher-end chips are manufactured in Taiwan.
That has created a vulnerability for America, given that the chips are used in so many products essential for our economy, McCaul and others have argued for years. That vulnerability came into much greater focus, however, during the pandemic as a chip shortage has slowed manufacturing of cars, medical equipment and more.
The risk to America in allowing so much of the world’s chip supply to be manufactured overseas, and in particular so close to China, is about more than economics, McCaul told us. He worked with the Trump and Biden administrations to draft the CHIPS for America Act because of national security concerns that grew out of his leadership of the House minority’s China task force.
“The Chinese Communist Party is using every tool possible, from IP theft to illegal subsidies, to dominate the supply chain for semiconductors,” McCaul said. “At the same time, the CCP is flying warplanes over Taiwan, which makes more than 90 percent of advanced semiconductor chips. If the United States doesn’t get in the game to make more chips here, we could lose this critical asset to our foremost adversary.”
Last week, President Joe Biden urged the House and Senate to resolve their differences over the bills containing the funding for the semiconductor grant program that McCaul and Cornyn have envisioned. Congressional staffers told us Friday that the differences between the two bills aren’t related to the funding for the chips, but other provisions have kept negotiators busy. Some Republicans have said publicly they believe the House version contains “poison pills” regarding climate change and trade.
Neither side is going to get everything it wants. But with the president and both parties all in agreement on the semiconductor program, we’re hopeful that whatever finally gets to the president’s desk will enable projects to break ground soon.
The CHIPS act also authorizes the establishment of the National Semiconductor Technology Center, a facility whose location — or locations — states are already jockeying over. In November, McCaul, Cornyn and a bipartisan gang of more than 30 Texas legislators wrote U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to urge that Texas be chosen for the semiconductor hub site, arguing that we have the infrastructure to support it. They noted Texas’ long history with the space, defense and telecommunications industries.
Of course, Texas ought to be high on any list of potential sites. Already, significant expansion of U.S. chip manufacturing is underway here. Samsung announced in November plans to build a $17 billion semiconductor factory outside Austin, tentatively set to open in late 2024. Texas Instruments, based in North Texas, has announced plans for investing $30 billion in production.
Gov. Greg Abbott has been keen to promote the industry, too, telling Fox News in December that Texas “will be the home of semiconductor manufacturing.”
It feels like a victory to have so many voices from both sides of the aisle singing from the same hymnal on semiconductors. But we’re hoping that choir keeps singing all the way to the end. And that won’t come until Congress hashes out its differences and the bill gets to the president’s desk.