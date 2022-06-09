Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these five events:
Annual Summer Kick-Off: Swing into summer at the fourth annual Summer Kick-Off set 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the downtown Tyler square. The event will food, vendors, games and prizes. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Tyler Celtic Festival: Celebrate Celtic heritage at the Tyler Celtic Fest scheduled 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at The Grove, 15972 Texas 64 E. The festival will feature storytellers, performances, historical lectures, games, bagpipers and more. To purchase tickets and for information, visit tinyurl.com/239za2s8 .
Tomato Fest: Head out to the 38th annual Tomato Fest set 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in downtown Jacksonville. The event will feature five blocks of vendors, a farmers market, entertainment, a talent show, car show, tomato-themed activities and more. For information, visit www.jacksonvilletexas.com/ .
ETX Juneteenth Pageant Gala: The ETX Juneteenth Pageant Gala is set 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St. Contestants will vie for the title in multiple categories including Minnie Miss/Mr, Little Miss/Mr., Miss/Mr. Elite and more. For information, visit www.facebook.com/ETXJuneteenthPageant .
Rotary Club Kid's Fishing Day: Spend the day fishing with your child at the Lindale Rotary Clubs Kid's Fishing Day scheduled 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the American Legion Post 15, 18251 CR 498, Lindale. Hot dogs and chips will be served, and rods and reel combos will be given to the first 50 children. For information, call Todd Froebe at (817) 781-8382 or Amanda Froebe at (903) 882-5333.