The East Texas Symphony Orchestra introduced four new board members at its August board meeting. Cameron Cooper, Daniel Watkins, Linda Pesnell and Stratton Hibbs have joined the volunteer committee that provides oversight and support for the organization.
“We are fortunate to add four community leaders to our strong and engaged board of directors,” said Dr. D. M. Edwards, ETSO Board Chairman. “I’m honored to be a part of such an amazing group of selfless individuals who are passionate about music and our community.”
The ETSO board and staff have planned an eventful fall season, kicking off with “Symphony in the Park” on Saturday, Sept. 3.
The second-annual event is free to the public and will begin at 7 p.m. at Bergfeld Park in Tyler.
Under the direction of Maestro Richard Lee, the East Texas Symphony Orchestra will perform a variety of music including show tunes, patriotic pieces and popular classical selections.
ETSO’s 2022-23 concert season kicks off Nov. 12, featuring a lineup of five unique concerts with special guests:
Nov. 12 - Opening Night with Yoav Talmi
Jan. 28 - Buster Keaton’s ‘The General’
Feb. 25 - Dance with the Viola
March 25 - Tribute to Boston Pops
May 13 - Haydn’s ‘The Creation’
“We’re beyond excited for both Symphony in the Park and the five-concert series,” said Robin Hampton, Executive Director for the ETSO. “We’re thrilled to provide these opportunities for the community to enjoy familiar classics performed by our talented East Texas Symphony Orchestra.”
For more information about the East Texas Symphony Orchestra or to purchase tickets for the upcoming season, visit etso.org or call 903-526-3876.