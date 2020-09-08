Corky Westmoreland and Kevin Gilmore make french fries at The Fair Food Drive-In, a special event at the East Texas State Fair fairgrounds earlier this summer. The East Texas State Fair announced Tuesday that they'll be hosting Taste of the Fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 24 through 27 and Oct. 1 through 4, so that East Texas fair food fans can get their fix even though this year's fair was canceled.