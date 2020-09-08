The 2020 East Texas State Fair may have been canceled, but its tastes have not.
Organizers announced Tuesday that for two weekends in late September and early October, visitors will have the chance to swing by their favorite food vendors to grab turkey legs, funnel cakes, peach puppies and other fair classics to go.
Taste of the Fair will run Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. Sept. 24 through 27 and Oct. 1 through 4. Food stands will be open along Fair Park Drive at the East Texas State Fairgrounds.
For guest safety, several precautions have been implemented. The grounds will be equipped with hand sanitizing stations and staff to ensure that visitors are adhering to social distancing standards. All staff, concessionaires, and visitors will be required to wear masks. Seating will not be available, as food is served to-go only.
A full menu is available here. Anyone seeking more information may contact the East Texas State Fair office at 903-597-2501 or email info@etstatefair.com.