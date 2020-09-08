06052020_tmt_news_fairfood_03web.jpg

Corky Westmoreland and Kevin Gilmore make french fries at The Fair Food Drive-In, a special event at the East Texas State Fair fairgrounds earlier this summer. The East Texas State Fair announced Tuesday that they'll be hosting Taste of the Fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 24 through 27 and Oct. 1 through 4, so that East Texas fair food fans can get their fix even though this year's fair was canceled.

 Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph

The 2020 East Texas State Fair may have been canceled, but its tastes have not.

Organizers announced Tuesday that for two weekends in late September and early October, visitors will have the chance to swing by their favorite food vendors to grab turkey legs, funnel cakes, peach puppies and other fair classics to go.

Taste of the Fair will run Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. Sept. 24 through 27 and Oct. 1 through 4. Food stands will be open along Fair Park Drive at the East Texas State Fairgrounds.

For guest safety, several precautions have been implemented. The grounds will be equipped with hand sanitizing stations and staff to ensure that visitors are adhering to social distancing standards. All staff, concessionaires, and visitors will be required to wear masks. Seating will not be available, as food is served to-go only.

A full menu is available here. Anyone seeking more information may contact the East Texas State Fair office at 903-597-2501 or email info@etstatefair.com.

Tags

Recommended for you