Marshall 40, Tyler 29
Grace Community 39, Winona 7
Grapevine Faith 61, Brook Hill 21
Joaquin 48, Arp 14
Hallsville 44, Terrell 41
Cross Roads 54, All Saints 18
Union Grove 28, Bishop Gorman 24
Whitehouse 47,
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable..
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 10:25 pm
Marshall 40, Tyler 29
Grace Community 39, Winona 7
Grapevine Faith 61, Brook Hill 21
Joaquin 48, Arp 14
Hallsville 44, Terrell 41
Cross Roads 54, All Saints 18
Union Grove 28, Bishop Gorman 24
Whitehouse 47,
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS