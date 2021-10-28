High School Football: Week 10

(Kickoffs scheduled for 7:30 p.m. unless noted. All games and times subject to change)

Thursday, Oct. 29 

District 10-6A

Dallas Skyline 24, North Mesquite 6

District 7-5A Division I

McKinney North 37, Longview 35

Paris 35, Wylie East 14

District 9-2A Division I

Frankston 34, Linden-Kildare 12

---

Friday, Oct. 30

District 10-6A

Tyler Legacy at Rockwall-Heath, 7 p.m.

Rockwall vs. Mesquite at E.H. Hanby Stadium, Mesquite, 7 p.m.

District 7-5A Division I

Sherman at Tyler

Dallas Highland Park vs. West Mesquite at Mesquite Memorial Stadium

District 8-5A Division I

Conroe Caney Creek at Lufkin, 7 p.m.

Waller at College Station, 7 p.m.

Magnolia West at New Caney, 7 p.m.

District 9-5A Division II

Whitehouse at Jacksonville

Nacogdoches at Texas High

Mount Pleasant at Pine Tree

Hallsville at Marshall

District 9-4A Division I

Lindale at Palestine

Athens at Kilgore

Henderson at Mabank

Chapel Hill, bye

District 6-4A Division II

Sunnyvale at Wills Point

Caddo Mill at Quinlan Ford

Nevada Community at Farmersville

District 7-4A Division II

Mexia at Bullard

Van at Canton

Brownsboro, bye

District 8-4A Division II

Texarkana Pleasant Grove at Texarkana Liberty-Eylau

Pittsburg at Spring Hill

Paris North Lamar at Gilmer

District 10-4A Division II

Rusk at Shepherd

Jasper at Center

Carthage at Madisonville

District 5-3A Division I

Mount Vernon at Pottsboro

Mineola at Emory Rains

Winnsboro at Commerce

Bonham at Howe

District 6-3A Division I

White Oak at Tatum

Sabine at Gladewater

Jefferson at New Boston

Atlanta, bye

District 8-3A Division I

Groesbeck at Teague

Malakoff at Kemp

Eustace at Fairfield

District 9-3A Division I

Trinity at Palestine Westwood, 7 p.m.

Huntington at Elkhart, 7 p.m.

Coldspring-Oakhurst at Crockett, 7 p.m.

Diboll, bye

District 7-3A Division II

Rice at Scurry-Rosser

Corsicana Mildred at Edgewood

Dallas Gateway at Blooming Grove

District 9-3A Division II

Harmony at Arp

Quitman at Troup

Grand Saline at West Rusk

Winona, bye

District 10-3A Division II

Omaha Paul Hewitt at Prairiland 

Hooks at Daingerfield

Paris Chisum at De Kalb

Redwater, bye

District 11-3A Division II

Elysian Fields at Waskom

New Diana at Ore City

Harleton at Hughes Springs

Queen City, bye

District 6-2A Division I

Wolfe City at Celeste

Como-Pickton at Cooper

Honey Grove at Alba-Golden

Bogata Rivercrest, bye

District 8-2A Division I

Cayuga at Italy

Dawson at Marlin

Axtell at Kerens

---

Saturday, Oct. 30

District 8-5A Division I

Magnolia at New Caney Porter, 2 p.m.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags