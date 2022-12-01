Kilgore (10-3) vs. Chapel Hill (11-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Earl Campbell Field at Christus Mother Frances Rose Stadium, 609 Fair Park Drive, Tyler 75701
Notable
Kilgore: OL Justin Flores … OL Undreavion Brown … OL Braquan Moye … OL Colby Grimes … OL Jordan Jackson … OL Emanuel Young … OL Braydon Nelson … Isaiah Ross (228 carries, 2.345 yards, 26 TD; 20 catches, 242 yards, 3 TD) … Da’Marion Van Zandt (164 of 252, 1,955 yards, 18 TD, 4 interceptions) … P.J. Wiley (36 catches, 633 yards, 6 TD; 70 tackles, 12 TFL) … Matthew Tyeskie (31 catches, 441 yards, 6 TD) … Dadrian Franklin (25 catches, 287 yards, 1 TD; 2 kick returns for TD; 65 tackles) … Leo Yzaguirre (39.9 average on 28 punts, 56-59 PAT, 6-10 FG) … Zaylon Stoker (71 tackles, 8 interceptions) … Demontrell Candie (75 tackles, 5 sacks, 13 QB pressures) … Matthew Hardy (97 tackles) … Peyton Christian (68 tackles, 3 sacks) … Jackson Harris (60 tackles, 5 sacks)
Chapel Hill: OL Keviyan Huddleston … OL Corey Johnson … OL KD Davis … OL Braylen Allen … OL Pablo Martinez … OL Dyllan Drummond … Demetrius Brisbon (118 of 192, 1,975 yards, 31 TD, 14 interceptions; 115 carries, 1,150 yards, 13 TD) … Rickey Stewart (199 carries, 2,100 yards, 18 TD; 2 TD receiving) … Deuce McGregor (41 catches, 973 yards, 14 TD; 1 TD passing; 2 TD rushing) … Tyson Berry (34 catches, 411 yards, 7 TD; 4 TD rushing) … Da’veon Ross (146 tackles, 12 TFL, 6.5 sacks) … Trevor Brooks (113 tackles, 26 TFL, 5 sacks) … Daniel Waddleton (89 tackles, 11 TFL, 3 sacks) … Kendall Allen (87 tackles, 4.5 sacks) … Drew Harmon (3 interceptions)
Did you know: Kilgore and Chapel Hill are meeting for the 46th time, and Kilgore holds a 35-10 edge in the series … The teams met back on Nov. 3 in Kilgore, with Chapel Hill earning a 32-20 win … Stewart rushed for170 yards and three touchdowns, Brisbon passed for a couple of scores and 14 of Chapel Hill’s points came after Kilgore turnovers – a fumble and an interception. … Ross rushed for 145 yards and a TD on 19 carries in the loss for Kilgore … This is the second year in a row Kilgore and Chapel Hill have met in the regular season and the playoffs. In 2021, Kilgore won 40-21 in the regular season, and Chapel ill notched a 41-35 win in two overtimes in the regional semifinals at Rose Stadium … Kilgore and Chapel Hill also met in the fourth round of the 2013 Class 3A Division I playoffs, with Kilgore earning a 59-19 win … Ross has rushed for at least 200 yards in all three of Kilgore’s playoff games
Last week: Kilgore 63, Lindale 37; Chapel Hill 35, Lumberton 23
Up next: Winner plays Boerne or Corpus Christi Calallen in the 4A Division I state semifinals
———
Carthage (13-0) vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (11-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Maverick Stadium, 1900 Maverick Drive, Marshall 75670
Notable
Carthage: OL Keystone Allison … OL Brandon Allison … OL Davion Wallace … OL Johnny Lewis … OL Cash Courtney … Connor Cuff (175 of 281, 3,203 yards, 44 TD, 3 interceptions) … LaRandion Dowden (125 carries, 979 yards, 17 TD) … KD Beechum (92 caries, 492 yards, 5 TD) … Noah Paddie (47 catches, 1,053 yards, 16 TD) … Montrel Hatten (54 catches, 898 yards, 15 TD) … Kadadriane Bell (15 catches, 254 yards, 6 TD) … Mikel Fields (12 catches, 202 yards) … Deiontae Marry (112 tackles, 23 TFL, 3 sacks) … Klayton Ingram (84 tackles, 18 TFL, 5 sacks) … Amajah Lewis (65 tackles, 18 TFL, 11 QB pressures, 3 sacks) … Viencint Cabada (83 tackles, 13 TFL) … Keddrick Harper (4 interceptions) … Tedric Pipkin (4 interceptions) … Colt Hodges (5 sacks)
Pleasant Grove: OL Joseph Bailey … OL Kaden Allen … OL Matthew Thomas … OL Darrell Smith … OL Caleb Hackelman … Ahkhari Johnson (79 of 152, 1,625 yards, 20 TD, 3 interceptions; 98 carries, 747 yards, 11 TD; 21 tackles, 12 PBU) … Spencer Danner (112 carries, 976 yards, 8 TD) … Jaylen Boardley (96 carries, 603 yards, 4 TD; 15 catches, 304 yards, 5 TD) … R.J. Collins (15 catches, 339 yards, 4 TD) … TE/DL Victor Shaw (10 catches, 209 yards, 6 TD; 111 tackles, 7 TFL, 17 QB pressures, 4.5 sacks) … Kaden McFadden (54 carries, 390 yards, 12 TD) … Jayden Stewart (84 carries, 559 yards, 8 TD) … TE/DL Lance Jackson (11 catches, 269 yards, 1 TD; 83 tackles, 11.5 TFL, 2 sacks) … Jaymon Wheeler (79 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 6 sacks)
Did you know: Carthage and Pleasant Grove have met one other time in the playoffs. Carthage opened the 2010 Class 3A Division II postseason with a 42-0 win over the Hawks and went on to win the program’s third straight state title … Carthage has outscored opponents 638-139 this season … Pleasant Grove has outscored opponents 5255-209 … Pleasant Grove’s two losses have come to teams with a combined record of 19-5 (34-7 to Shreveport Byrd and 35-14 to Gilmer) … Pleasant Grove has produced 5,296 total yards offensively this season – 1,646 passing and 3,650 rushing … Carthage has 5,832 total yards – 3,570 passing and 2,262 rushing
Last week: Carthage 28, Gilmer 7; Pleasant Grove 37, Aubrey 14
Up next: Winner plays Glen Rose or Monahans in the 4A Division II state semifinals
———
Grandview (11-2) vs. Malakoff (12-1)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday; Lumpkins Stadium, 600 Indian Drive, Waxahachie, 75165
Notable
Grandview: WR/CB Kason English … QB Ryder Hayes … TE/LB Braden Price
Malakoff: QB Mike Jones (162 of 248, 2,098 yards, 24 TDs, 5 INT) … RB Jason Tennyson (182 carries, 1,270 yards, 24 TDs) … RB Damien Jackson (99 carries, 566 yards, 14 TDs) … WR Corey Phillips (48 catches, 590 yards, 5 TDs) … WR Austin Massingill (35 catches, 465 yards, 7 TDs) … Chauncey Hogg (6 INT) … Zack Studley … K Juan Gonzalez
Did you know: Grandview handed Malakoff its only loss of the season — 21-17 on Sept. 2 … Grandview has lost to Glen Rose and West, which Malakoff eliminated last week. This will be the eighth meeting between Malakoff and Grandview in the past five seasons, including the 2018 Class 3A Division I state championship game. Grandview won the first four meetings, including 31-24 in overtime in the 2020 regular season, before Malakoff eliminated the Zebras 24-21 in the Class 3A Division I Region II semifinals last season. Grandview won last year’s regular season meeting 18-6.
Last week: Grandview 29, Pottsboro 7; Malakoff 35, West 14
Up next: The winner will face either Whitesboro or Brock in the Class 3A Division I semifinals
———
Harmony (8-5) vs. Newton (12-1)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium, North University at East College, Nacogdoches 75961
Notable
Harmony: OL Landon Wilkerson … OL Jerry Sullivan … OL Casen Cox … OL Eli Pool … Boston Seahorn (115 of 218, 1,679 yards, 19 TD, 7 interceptions; 194 carries, 1,249 yards, 16 TD; 33 tackles, 2 interceptions)) … Riley Patterson (59 carries, 344 yards, 6 TD) … Tyson Jenkins (25 catches, 534 yards, 6 TD) … Will Young (28 catches, 404 yards, 4 TD; 59 tackles) … Weston Seahorn (25 catches, 278 yards, 4 TD; 75 tackles, 2 sacks, 11 TFL) … Tucker Tittle (14 catches, 178 yards, 3 TD; 41-44 PAT, 4-5 FG, long of 37) … Braxton Baker (12 catches, 176 yards, 1 TD; 42 tackles, 2 sacks) … OL/DL Jake Shannon (100 tackles, 8 TFL) … Dalton Click (49 tackles, 3 sacks)
Newton: Leighton Foster (TD, 2-point conversion vs. Daingerfield last week) … Maliek Woods (41 yard TD pass vs. Daingerfield) … Railyn Adams (TD reception, 2-point conversion vs. Daingerfield)
Did you know: One of Harmony’s scoring drives vs. West Rusk last week went 63 yards in 15 plays and took 8:25 off the game clock … Harmony lost four in a row to open the season, but the Eagles have won eight of nine since … Newton has outscored opponents 606-130 this season and has pitched four shutouts
Last week: Harmony 38, West Rusk 35; Newton 16, Daingerfield 12
Up next: Winner plays Tidehaven or Poth in the 3A Division II state semifinals