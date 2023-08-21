Police identify man who died in crash on South Broadway
SOUTH TYLER — A 36-year-old Jacksonville man died in a wreck Thursday on South Broadway Avenue, according to the Tyler Police Department.
Police responded to the crash about 7:15 p.m. in the 9300 block of South Broadway between Market Square Boulevard and Loop 49.
Austin Durrett was driving a truck and attempted to pass traffic on the southbound shoulder but made contact with another car, police said. The truck rolled numerous times.
Durrett was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Man dies after being thrown from boat during crash
SMITH COUNTY — A man has died following a Sunday morning crash involving a boat on Lake Palestine.
According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:10 a.m., officials were called to the scene of a boating crash at the Highway 155 bridge in Smith County, just north of the Henderson County line.
Officials say the driver was thrown off the boat during the incident and his body was recovered by the Texas Game Wardens, who are handling the investigation.
An autopsy has been ordered.
Mineola Country Club destroyed in overnight fire
MINEOLA — Part of the historic Mineola Country Club was destroyed in an overnight fire.
According to the Grand Saline Sun, the club’s building that housed the pro shop, restaurant, equipment and locker rooms went up in flames early Monday morning. The Mineola Country Club is located at 1780 W. SL 564 in Mineola.
The Grand Saline Fire Department is offering aid to the multiple other departments battling the blaze.
Details concerning what started the fire are unknown at this time.
Panola County wildfire burns about 750 acres
PANOLA COUNTY — Officials responded to multiple wildfires in Panola County over the weekend.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, a 300-acre fire broke out off FM 31 S., in the Galloway area. That fire has since grown to nearly 750 acres and is 80% contained. A second fire was reported near SH 149, just northwest of Beckville. That fire has been contained. Smoke was also moving over into Rusk County and can be seen by National Weather Service satellites. Residents are reminded to stay vigilant as crews continue battling the fires.
The Panola County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of evacuating homes in the areas of CR 452 and CR 453. If you are still near the fire zone and need assistance getting to safety, call 911 or (903) 693-0333.
